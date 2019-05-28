CAE to begin work on design phase of Canadian Surface Combatant ship program

Lockheed Martin Canada subcontracts CAE to support Combat Systems training needs analysis and human factors engineering during design phase

OTTAWA, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CAE; TSX: CAE) – On the eve of CANSEC, Canada’s global defence and security show, CAE announced it has been awarded a subcontract from Lockheed Martin Canada to begin work during the design phase of the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) ship program.

CAE is supporting Lockheed Martin during the design phase for combat systems training needs analysis and human factors engineering as part of Irving Shipbuilding’s Canadian Surface Combatant program team.



The BAE Systems Global Combat Ship is the design for the Canadian Surface Combatant and will be built at Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax Shipyard.





During the design phase over the next several years, CAE will support combat systems training needs analysis and training media analysis that will contribute to the overall CSC training system design. In addition, CAE will provide human factors engineering and professional services to input to the design of critical spaces aboard the ship as well as support the establishment of an integrated data environment.

“We are excited to begin work with Lockheed Martin Canada on this critical program for the Royal Canadian Navy as part of Irving Shipbuilding’s Canadian Surface Combatant program team,” said Joe Armstrong, Vice President, Business Operations, CAE. “Our experience and expertise supporting the Royal Canadian Navy with world-class solutions as well as human factors engineering services will play a key role in the design and development of capabilities specific to the new Canadian Surface Combatant.”

Lockheed Martin Canada was awarded the CSC design contract by CSC prime contractor and shipbuilder, Irving Shipbuilding. Irving Shipbuilding is overseeing CSC design development efforts and will build all 15 CSC ships at its Halifax Shipyard.

In addition to CAE, Lockheed Martin Canada is supported in its role by BAE Systems, L3 Technologies, MDA, and Ultra Electronics. The CSC is based on BAE Systems Global Combat Ship and will include Lockheed Martin’s Canadian-developed CMS 330 combat management system.



About CAE

CAE’s Defence & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training centres, training services and simulation products across the air, land, sea and public safety market segments. We serve our global defence and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Africa; and Asia-Pacific/Middle East, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE’s capabilities, technologies and solutions.



CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc and @CAE_Defence

PHOTO 1: CAE is supporting Lockheed Martin during the design phase for combat systems training needs analysis and human factors engineering as part of Irving Shipbuilding’s Canadian Surface Combatant program team.

PHOTO 2: The BAE Systems Global Combat Ship is the design for the Canadian Surface Combatant and will be built at Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax Shipyard.

CAE contacts:

Hélène V. Gagnon, Vice President, Public Affairs and Global Communications,

+1-514-340-5536, helene.v.gagnon@cae.com

Trade media:

Chris Stellwag, Director, Marketing Communications – Defence and Security,

+1-813-887-1242, chris.stellwag@cae.com

Investor relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations,

+1-514-734-5760, andrew.arnovitz@cae.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.