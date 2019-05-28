Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC, first Canadian Professional Sports Teams, to join Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) is proud to welcome the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club and Forge FC to its growing roster of members. The Tiger-Cats and Forge FC are the first Canadian professional sports teams to join CCAB since the Council was founded in 1982.



“By joining our movement to make economic reconciliation a reality in Canada, the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC are taking a leadership role in Canadian pro sports,” says JP Gladu, President and CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. “By becoming our first pro sport member both teams are making a historic commitment to generate further involvement and interest in the sports industry among Aboriginal businesses, youth and communities.”

The Tiger-Cats’ commitment to long-term development and growth in sports for Indigenous youth is evident through its partnership with the McMaster University Youth Movement. With a focus on reconciliation through sport, this initiative is an outreach arm of McMaster's Indigenous Student Services Department.

This season, Tiger-Cat Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will help support the McMaster Youth Movement by providing Indigenous youth from Six Nations of the Grand River and the local Hamilton region an opportunity to take part in multiple Tiger-Cats game day experiences throughout the season. The program is expected to provide memorable experiences for Indigenous youth this season.

“The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC take great pride in being leaders in our community and partnering with organizations that share our vision and values like the CCAB,” said Matt Afinec, President and C.O.O. of the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC. “With the support of our key stakeholders, including our stadium business partners, we have the capacity to help assist and support aboriginal businesses in our surrounding community, and can also make a meaningful impact through employment opportunities and community relationships.”

About CCAB

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. A national, non-partisan association, CCAB offers knowledge, resources and programs to both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal owned companies that foster economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information go to www.CCAB.com

About the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club

A proud member of the Canadian Football League, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a rich 150-year history which includes 15 Grey Cup Championships. The team’s mandate is to connect and energize the Hamilton community through Tiger-Cats football, while committing to a pursuit of excellence both on and off the field. As part of that promise, the Tiger-Cats are extremely active in Hamilton and surrounding communities, running numerous programs to promote healthy, active and empowered youth. For more information, visit www.Ticats.ca.

About Forge FC Hamilton

One of seven members of the newly formed Canadian Premier League, Forge FC aims to unite Hamiltonians that are driven by a passion for soccer and lead the development of the sport in the Hamilton community. Playing in world-class and unique venues, and partnering with strong community-led ownership groups, the CPL is a league for Canadians by Canadians that will bring professional soccer to communities coast-to-coast. For more information, visit www.forgefc.canpl.ca.

Dave Bennett Xposure PR 905 339 6668 dave@xposurepr.com Aaron Gogishvili Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club 905 730 4691 agogishvili@ticats.ca



