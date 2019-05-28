Security On-Demand Announces Major Advancements in Cyber Threat Detection With Artificial Intelligence & Behavior Analysis

Fifth Generation Threat Analytics Platform heralds major advances in threat analysis with version 5.1 platform upgrade

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security On-Demand Inc. (SOD) announced today the availability of Version 5.1 of its ThreatWatch® Platform, which powers SOD’s Advanced Threat & Log Analysis Service. New enhancements to the service provide customers with powerful new detection capabilities using Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, along with new timeline-based behavioral analytics of network, user and asset activity. Other enhancements include native integrations with Azure, AWS, and Office 365, Internet of Things (IOT) use cases and major functionality upgrades to its client portal.



ThreatWatch® 5.1 is a major platform release that provides customers a window into their data that is not easily accessible. The User and Asset analytics views in the SOD client portal allow customers to interactively drill into user and asset activity via a timeline analysis that provides details of logs, alerts, and associated events of interest. "We’re very excited to bring new detection capabilities into the marketplace to help detect unknown threats by integrating our behavioral analysis with new AI and current machine learning capabilities," said Peter Bybee, CEO of Security On-Demand.

Security On-Demand invests heavily into research and development in order to keep advancing their Fifth Generation threat detection platform to find and respond to unknown threats, while reducing the time it takes to discover unknown threats. "Our AI and machine-learning based detection capabilities are a game changer, continuously analyzing all our customer’s data, without data reduction, while eliminating the vast majority of false positive alerts that plague most organizations," continued Bybee.

As part of the version 5.1 solution, SOD now offers native, API-based integration with Office 365, Azure, and AWS public cloud environments, which provides needed visibility for hybrid cloud environments. Also included with the platform upgrade are new behavioral use cases for user, network and asset behavior, including the capability to monitor the behavior of IoT devices. IoT threat detection uses SOD’s behavioral analysis to identify deviations in device activity, which may indicate that the device has been the subject of a compromise or malicious attack.

SOD’s ThreatWatch 5.1 upgrade is available through its ecosystem of partners and managed solution providers. SOD is 100% dedicated to the channel partner model and continues to expand their Managed Detection & Response (MDR) offerings through select value-add partners such as MSPs, carriers, cloud providers, and risk management consulting organizations.

About Security On-Demand

Security On-Demand (SOD) provides 24x7 advanced cyber-threat detection services for mid-market companies and state/local government agencies. SOD’s patented, behavioral analytics technology platform, ThreatWatch® enables the detection of advanced threats that help protect brand value and reduce the risk of a data breach. Headquartered in San Diego, California with R&D offices in Warsaw, Poland, SOD services and protects hundreds of brands globally and is the winner of multiple industry awards. For more information about Security On-Demand, please visit www.securityondemand.com . Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @SecurityOnDmand.

Contact:

Jonathan Russo

Marketing Manager

Security On-Demand

JRusso@securityondemand.com



