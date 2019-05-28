NV5 Awarded $50 Million Contract for Green Infrastructure Project Design by NYCDDC

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that it was awarded a contract for engineering design services for green infrastructure projects with the New York City Department of Design and Construction (NYCDDC), Division of Infrastructure. Through this contract, NYCDDC will engage with several qualified firms to provide engineering design and related services. The projects for which services are required shall be specified by the NYCDDC Commissioner, and may be located in any of the five boroughs of New York City. This MSA agreement is for a not-to-exceed amount of $50 million for design and related services.



/EIN News/ -- As the City's primary capital construction agency, NYCDDC rebuilds the City’s infrastructure and many of the civic facilities New Yorkers use every day. NYCDDC provides communities with new or rehabilitated infrastructure, roadways, bridges and civic buildings, such as firehouses, libraries, police precincts, courthouses and senior centers. To successfully manage this portfolio, NYCDDC collaborates with other City agencies, as well as with consultants.

Through this contract, NV5 will continue to support the City’s program to sustainably manage stormwater runoff in New York City. NV5 is proud to assist NYCDDC’s Green Infrastructure Division in this effort. NV5 has worked with NYCDDC for over 20 years, since the agency’s inception.

“Our relationship with NYCDDC has been built on two decades of delivering quality service and technical expertise for some of New York City’s most complex projects,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are honored to work with NYCDDC on this sustainable development project, and look forward to continuing our long-term partnership for another 20 years.”

Project Manager and Director of Engineering at NV5’s New York City office, Joseph Menzer, PE, ENV SP, stated, “NV5 is pleased to continue our successful relationship with the City by designing projects that support sustainability initiatives, such as green infrastructure. To be a part of something that has a critical effect in today’s changing climate, and to work with agencies that have the same goals in mind is very rewarding.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

