Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

HOPKINTON, Mass., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced that Martin Driscoll, Spring Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and host investor meetings at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Grand Hyatt in New York on June 4-7, 2019. Details on the presentation are as follows:



Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Time: 10:30 am Eastern Time

Location: Grand Hyatt, New York, NY

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/sbph/

A webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation in the Investor Overview section of the Company’s website at www.springbankpharm.com.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company’s lead product candidate, inarigivir, is being developed for the treatment of chronic HBV. Inarigivir is designed to activate within infected cells retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 (RIG-I), which has been shown to inhibit HBV viral replication and induce the intracellular interferon signaling pathways for antiviral defense. The company is also developing its lead STING agonist product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers.

Contacts

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jonathan Freve

Chief Financial Officer

(508) 473-5993

jfreve@springbankpharm.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Ashley R. Robinson

(617) 535-7742

Ashley@lifesciadvisors.com

