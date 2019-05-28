Beyond Meat® Enters Into Partnership With Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat to Produce Its Plant-Based Products in Europe

The partnership is expected to create additional infrastructure to support growing demand and Beyond Meat’s vision of being a global protein company

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat”), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat to produce the brand’s innovative plant-based meats at a new manufacturing facility being constructed by Zandbergen in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands. Upon completion of the facility, which is expected in the first quarter of 2020, the manufacturing partnership will mark Beyond Meat’s first production capability outside the United States. Localized production is expected to reduce the brand’s transportation footprint, while increasing the speed in which Beyond Meat can get products to customers across Europe.



From left to right: Charlotte Zandbergen—Zandbergen Chief Marketing Officer, Adriaan Figee— Zandbergen Chief Commercial Officer, Seth Goldman— Beyond Meat Executive Chairman, Ton Zandbergen—Zandbergen Founder & President, Joris Zandbergen—Zandbergen Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Zandbergen—Zandbergen Human Resource Director and Willem Spigt—Zandbergen Sales Manager.





/EIN News/ -- “The consumer response in Europe has been very positive and we look forward to being able to better serve those customers with locally produced products. We are pleased to have strong strategic partners in Europe like Zandbergen to help us grow our global footprint,” said Seth Goldman, Executive Chairman of Beyond Meat.

Last year, Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat started distributing Beyond Meat’s products throughout Europe across both foodservice and retail.

“As the demand for plant-based products continues to expand in Europe, we are thrilled to be partnering with Beyond Meat to produce their innovative products outside the U.S.,” said Adriaan Figee, Chief Commercial Officer of Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat.

Most recently, the Beyond Burger™ joined the meat case at Albert Heijn in the Netherlands, Delhaize in Belgium and Tesco in the UK. In addition to these key retailers, Beyond Meat is focused on expanding availability across foodservice in Europe, targeting popular burgers chains and innovative restauranteurs looking to serve delicious, high-quality plant-based meat.

Beyond Meat's mission is to create nutritious plant-based meats free of soy, gluten and GMOs that taste delicious and deliver a consumer experience that is indistinguishable from that provided by animal-based meats. Beyond Meat is currently distributed internationally, through distributors in Australia, Chile, the European Union, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, the Middle East, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, making it one of the most widely distributed plant-based meats currently available on the market.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 30,000 retail and food service outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat

Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat is a leading company in the international protein supply chain with a head office in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands. Their mission is to provide honest, high-quality products that combine animal protein with plant protein and to demonstrate sound leadership in the food industry.

The company sources chilled and frozen meat from North America, South America, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. They import beef, lamb, veal, pork and poultry from these countries and supply it to customers in all the EU Member States, Switzerland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. They started offering alternative protein solutions since 2018.

From its foundation 45 years ago, Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat has developed solid and reliable relationships with its suppliers and all products are the result of collaborative efforts with some of the world’s highly respected international companies.

The company has two generations of experience in navigating the challenges of the trade flows and regulatory detail of the global meat trade. It also brings the financial rigour required to plan long-term commitments that are necessary to assure supply consistency across both retail and food service markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements.” You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing and plans to expand global production, are based on Beyond Meat’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, filed with the SEC on April 30, 2019, including under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

