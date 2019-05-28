Global Artificial Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sucralose, Saccharin, Neotame, Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K), Stevia and Cyclamate) Market Report 2019-2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Sweeteners Market, Consumption & Forecast, By Products, Regions, Applications, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Artificial Sweeteners Market is expected to be around USD 3 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
Artificial sweeteners are obtained from naturally occurring substances. It is also called High-Intensity sweeteners or Intense sweeteners because the sweetness of artificial sweetener is many times higher than regular sugar. It is one of the best alternatives of sugar because it consists virtually no-calorie or very less calorie intake. Nowadays, artificial sweeteners are largely found in processed food materials like jellies, sauces, soft drinks, baked goods, candy, canned foods, ice cream, and yogurt and many dairy products and are proliferated as "sugar-free" products.
There are many types of research that speak for the health benefits of artificial sweeteners. Artificial sweeteners have virtually zero calorie comparison with a teaspoon of sugar contain around 16 calories. So the people who are trying to lose their weight, artificial sweetener are the best alternative for them. These days, many people in the United States and all around the world are struggling with obesity, so they are very conscious regarding the sugar and adoption of artificial sweeteners is quite high in the United States and Europe.
As far as real health benefits are concerned, artificial sweeteners are one of the best products for diabetes patients because it doesn't raise blood glucose level. So the diabetes patients who want to enjoy the sweetness of food products - artificial sweeteners make it possible. Many types of research also prove that artificial sweeteners cause fewer or no cavities and prevent it from tooth decay.
According to a recent survey, the consumption of sugar in the United States, United Kingdom, and European countries are increasing and the survey also indicated that the rise of sales of artificial sweeteners and sugar will grow higher. There are many-heated debates regarding artificial sweeteners and many critics try to prove intense sweeteners can cause numerous health problems that include cancer.
Market Segmentation
In this report, artificial sweeteners are categorized on the basis of the product are; Aspartame, Sucralose, Saccharin, Neotame, Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K), Stevia and Cyclamate. These products are mainly used in processed foods, beverages products, and medicine to increase the taste of the product. In this report, we have also segmented artificial sweeteners market and volume on the basis of its application; food, beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Tabletops, and Others.
China has the Highest Market of Artificial Sweeteners
In this report, the researchers have done completely an assessment of artificial sweeteners on the basis of regions; China, Other Asia, and Oceanic, North America, South/Central America, Western Europe, Eastern/Central Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Additionally, artificial sweeteners are mainly dominated by China. In China, the consumer becomes more health conscious and shift towards artificial sweeteners to prevent themselves from lifestyle ailment.
Key Players of Artificial Sweeteners Market
Some of the key players in the global artificial sweeteners market include Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and Celanese Corporation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market
5. Market Share - Global Artificial Sweeteners
5.1 By Product
5.2 By Region
5.3 By Application
6. Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Aspartame
6.2 Sucralose
6.3 Saccharin
6.4 Neotame
6.5 Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K)
6.6 Stevia
6.7 Cyclamate
7. Market Breakup by Region
7.1 China
7.2 Other Asia and Oceanic
7.3 North America
7.4 South / Central America
7.5 Western Europe
7.6 Eastern / Central Europe
7.7 Africa
7.8 Middle East
8. Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Beverages
8.2 Food
8.3 Pharmaceuticals
8.4 TableTop
8.5 Others
9. Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption
10. Consumption Breakup by Product
10.1 Aspartame
10.2 Sucralose
10.3 Saccharin
10.4 Neotame
10.5 Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K)
10.6 Stevia
10.7 Cyclamate
11. Consumption Breakup by Region
11.1 China
11.2 Other Asia and Oceanic
11.3 North America
11.4 South / Central America
11.5 Western Europe
11.6 Eastern / Central Europe
11.7 Africa
11.8 Middle East
12. Consumption Breakup by Application
12.1 Beverages
12.2 Food
12.3 Pharmaceuticals
12.4 TableTop
12.5 Others
13. Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) Levels for Artificial Sweeteners
14. Growth Drivers
14.1 High demand from Soft Drink and Confectionery Industries
14.2 Low-sugar Food for Diabetic and Diet-Conscious Consumers
14.3 Diet-Conscious Consumers
14.4 High Prevalence of Obesity
14.5 Focus on Innovative Blended Formulations
14.6 FDA Approval of Non-Nutritive Sugar Substitutes
15. Challenges
15.1 Persistent or Reliable Quality
15.2 Fear of Adverse Health Effects of Artificial Sweeteners
15.3 Criticism of Artificial Sweeteners
15.4 Effect of Natural Disasters and adverse Weather Conditions
16. Company - Financial Insights
16.1 Cargill
16.2 Ingredion
16.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company
16.4 Tate & Lyle
16.5 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
16.6 Celanese Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7fbmw
