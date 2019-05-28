Atlas Biotechnologies Announces Collaboration with the Harvard Global Health Catalyst at Harvard Medical School

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Biotechnologies Inc., along with its wholly owned subsidiary Atlas Growers Ltd. (collectively “Atlas”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a research collaboration with the Harvard Global Health Catalyst (“HGHC”) at Harvard University. Atlas is proud to be a founding partner of the new International Phytomedicines and Medical Cannabis Institute at Harvard (“Harvard IPI”), which will represent one of the largest global efforts in research on medical cannabis and phytomedicines.



The Harvard IPI is an initiative of the HGHC, a cross institutional program at Harvard seed-funded by the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard, several Harvard Medical Institutions (including the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital), as well as a growing number of non-profits, industry and foundations. A flagship initiative of HGHC is the creation of the world’s premier comprehensive cloud-based cancer center ( www.ecancer4all.com ), powered by artificial intelligence and faculty from the world’s leading institutions including Harvard University, University of Heidelberg, Oxford University and industry partners.

Modern medicine makes use of many plant-derived compounds as the basis for the creation of evidence-based pharmaceutical drugs. As a Harvard IPI partner, Atlas will have many exciting opportunities for:

development, investigations and quality assurance of phytomedicine products to be supplied by Atlas for pain and other neurological conditions;

providing input and guidance into research and trials being performed by HGHC, and participating in dissemination of the results of these collaborations;

supplying cannabis products to Harvard Medical School for use in trials and for potential distribution for R&D purposes to other post-secondary institutions in the United States;

receiving research and quality assurance on Atlas products, and

collaboration on expanding education on the benefits of phytomedicines.

Atlas has provided initial grant funding to Harvard IPI, with commitment to develop sponsored research agreements on mutual targeted research goals to be conducted over the next 3 years.

Sheldon Croome, Atlas President & CEO noted “Atlas was founded in 2015 with the vision of improving lives by focusing on medical applications for cannabis, and advancing knowledge of its largely unexplored properties, through targeted clinical trials and research collaborations. We are proud to have been selected as a partner of the IPI at Harvard Medical School, arguably the worlds’ most prestigious and progressive medical research institution. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Harvard Medical School, with the aim of improving lives by discovering new properties of cannabis for targeted medical applications.”

Dr. Wilfred Ngwa, Director of the Harvard Global Health Catalyst, and Professor in Radiation Oncology at Harvard Medical School said “We are delighted to have Atlas as a founding partner of the Harvard IPI, launched with their participation here at Harvard Medical School during the global health summit. We look forward to working together in increasing access to evidence-based phytomedicines in the USA and across the world.”

As part of its in-house R&D program, Atlas intends to develop a broad range of unique cannabis cultivars, and will target production and extraction of rare cannabinoids for use in targeted medical research applications. There are currently well over 100 known cannabinoids.

About Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. (“Atlas”) and Atlas Growers Ltd.

Atlas is based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and its wholly owned subsidiary, Atlas Growers Ltd., is federally licensed for cultivation and production of cannabis products, with a focus on medical use markets. Atlas currently operates a purpose-built 38,000 square foot laboratory where it expects to produce 5,500 kg of dried cannabis annually and also has in-house capacity to refine cannabis into pure, isolated cannabinoid concentrates as well as specialized medical formulations in large volumes. Short-term plans include expanding extraction operations to 200,000 kg annual capacity.

Atlas’ controlled environment cultivation system is designed to maximize production of the highest consistency and quality of cannabis products for medical use applications. In addition, Atlas is heavily focused on research and development and continues to solidify research collaborations with some of the world’s most prestigious post-secondary institutions. Atlas continues towards its’ vision of improving lives by creating the world’s most trusted cannabis products.

