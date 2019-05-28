Lift & Co. Announces Talks and Speakers for Canada’s Premier Cannabis Business Conference in Toronto on June 6

Full-day cannabis conference features pre-eminent leaders sharing new consumer data, making in-roads to international markets, expanding to edibles and anticipating the future of cannabis retail

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. ("Lift & Co." or the "Company") (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) today revealed its speaker lineup for the highly anticipated Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference (“LCBC”) , to be held on Thursday, June 6 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.



/EIN News/ -- As the first Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference in Toronto since Canada legalized adult-use cannabis—and taking place just months before the proposed date of legalization for edibles, concentrates and topicals—topics will address the past year and future outlook of the cannabis industry. These include international opportunities, new product regulations, and research in both the adult-use and medical sectors.

Panels include:

Forecasting Canada: The Canadian Consumer Story Told Through Sales and Behavioural Data , a co-presentation by cannabis data leaders Lift & Co. and Headset;

, a co-presentation by cannabis data leaders Lift & Co. and Headset; Medical Cannabis: Where Canada Fits into Cutting-Edge Research , dissecting the most significant research happening in Canada today; and

, dissecting the most significant research happening in Canada today; and Retail Rollout: Trends in Cannabis Retail Stores, a look at cross-sector integration as new product trends become available.

The 2019 LCBC keynote will be a Fireside Chat between Mark Zekulin, President & Co-CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation and the Financial Post’s Vanmala Subramaniam. During this exclusive on-stage interview, Zekulin and Subramaniam will discuss themes that have permeated the entire day, and cover topics impacting Canada’s largest licensed producers including Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC).

“This business conference is the main stage for cannabis thought leadership in Canada," said Matei Olaru, Chief Executive Officer, Lift & Co. “Executives, investors and entrepreneurs will walk out of LCBC with actionable insights they can apply to their businesses come Monday morning, including new consumer data, information on edibles legislation and the latest medical research.”

“It’s an honour to Chair an event of this scale that showcases Canada’s cannabis business talent, and our global perspective,” said Deborah Rosati, LCBC Chair and Lift & Co. Board Member. “I look forward to connecting with the industry next week for a full day of learning as the sector’s pre-eminent leaders share their insights and expertise on both current and emerging trends in cannabis.”

The Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo Toronto 2019 takes place following LCBC, from June 7 to 9, 2019 and features over 250 exhibitors and hundreds of additional speakers on the Main and Demo stages. Together, LCBC and Expo are Canada’s largest cannabis consumer and industry convention, with last year’s Toronto event drawing in more than 20,000 visitors.

New this year, LCBC and Expo anchor the inaugural Canadian Cannabis Week (“CCW”), a seven-day series of public and industry events in Toronto and across the country from June 3 to 9, 2019. Launched by Lift & Co. in 2019, CCW provides another avenue for the Canadian and international industries to connect as they descend on Toronto, while bringing additional exposure to events happening across the country. As the cannabis sector matures, Canadian Cannabis Week will illuminate Canada’s global leadership position as a unique and premier destination for investors, industry thought leaders, brands and consumers to connect and collaborate.

QUICK FACTS:

Tickets for the Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo Toronto 2019 are available now at liftexpo.ca and range from $25 to $65 (CAD). A limited number of all-access passes for the LCBC, which include entry to the full Lift & Co. Toronto Expo weekend, are available for $550 (CAD).

For media accreditation for the Lift & Co. Toronto Expo, please click here .

More information on Canadian Cannabis Week is available at CCWevents.ca.

Tickets are also on-sale now at liftexpo.ca/europe-2019 for the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference Europe (“LCBC Europe”) taking place September 5 and 6, 2019 at the Berlin Congress Centre. The inaugural LCBC Europe leverages Lift & Co.'s established role as the trusted authority in the Canadian cannabis industry to bring European and Canadian stakeholders together under its banner event series.

CONFIRMED LCBC TOPICS AND PANELISTS:

9 a.m. — Welcome from LCBC Chair and Lift & Co. Board Member Deborah Rosati

9:10 a.m. — Forecasting Canada: The Canadian Consumer Story Told Through Sales and Behavioural Data

Lift & Co. and Headset take the stage to share combined insights into cannabis purchase and demographic analytics, discuss if Canada will follow U.S. trends and to provide an outlook on the future of the Canadian market.

Matei Olaru, CEO, Lift & Co.

Cy Scott, CEO, Headset

9:30 a.m. — The Northern Invasion: How Canada Can Capitalize on U.S. Legalization

This session will feature experts discussing how Canadian players can leverage their current scale and position themselves to eventually dominate the American market, or whether the U.S.’s corporate muscle will overtake Canada’s progress to date.

Moderator: Will Stewart, SVP, Harvest One

Peter Aceto, CEO, CannTrust

Vivien Azer, Managing Director, Cowen

Matthew Nordgren, CEO & Founder, ARCADIAN

Tahira Rehmatullah, President, T3 Ventures

10:30 a.m. — Networking Break

11 a.m. — Circling Europe’s Growing Cannabis Market: Strategies for Canadians

This session will analyze numerous market entry strategies, including sharing lessons learned from those who’ve already established a footprint across the region.

Moderator: Laleh Bighash, President and Dean of Scientific Affairs, AAPS

Deepak Anand, CEO & Co-founder, Materia Ventures

Guillermo Delmonte, COO & President, RAMM Pharma Corp.

Darren Karasiuk, CCO, Aurora

Meris Kott, CEO, Redfund Capital Corp.

12 p.m. — Lunch

1:30 p.m. — Brave New World: The Advent of Edibles, Extracts and Topicals

Panelists will examine how licensees are planning for new operational infrastructure, establishing research & development capabilities, and devising incisive go-to-market strategies.

Moderator: Trina Fraser, Partner, Brazeau Seller Law

John Fowler, Founder & President, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc

Niel Marotta, President & CEO, Indiva

Jennifer Diane Thomas, Co-Founder & Chief Legal Officer, Province Brands

Mike Wagman, CEO, Ace Valley

2:15 p.m. — Medical Cannabis: Where Canada Fits into Cutting-Edge Research

This session will dissect the most significant research happening in Canada today and its commercial ramifications, including a sharpened understanding of cannabis as a medicine worldwide.

Moderator: Dr. Brigitte Simons, Chief Science Officer, Pasha Brands

Dr. Richa Love, Chief Medical Officer, Vivo Cannabis

Dr. Philipe Lucas, Vice President, Global Patient Research & Access, Tilray

Dr. Danial Schecter, Director of Global Medical Services, Canopy Growth

Dr. Michael Verbora, Chief Medical Officer, Aleafia Health

3 p.m. — Break

3:30 p.m. — Fireside Chat: Mark Zekulin and Vanmala Subramaniam

In this exclusive on-stage interview, Zekulin and Subramaniam will further address themes explored throughout the day including Canadian-international cannabis expansion, the evolution of cannabis products, cutting-edge research and development as well as Canopy’s ambitious cannabis market strategy.

Vanmala Subramaniam, The Financial Post

Mark Zekulin, President & Co-CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation

4 p.m. — Retail Rollout: Trends in Cannabis Retail Stores

As new product categories become available, learn about how cross-sector integration can accelerate the success of edibles, beverages, concentrates and topicals. In addition, we examine what best-practices the industry can adopt from alcohol and other sectors.

Moderator: Robert Graham, Partner, Miller Thomson LLP

John Arbuthnot, Co-founder & CEO, Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Nick Kuzyk, Chief Strategy Officer & SVP Capital Markets, High Tide

Abi Roach, Founder, Hotbox Holdings

Greg Smith, Senior Vice President, Adult Use, TerrAscend Canada

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

