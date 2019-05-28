Compass Lexecon and FTI Consulting Lead Global Arbitration Review’s Expert Witness Firms’ Power Index

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Global Arbitration Review (“GAR”) has recognized the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary as the top two expert witness firms in its annual GAR 100 Expert Witness Firms’ Power Index .



Compass Lexecon ranked first for the second consecutive year, and FTI Consulting ranked second, up from fourth the previous year. According to GAR's analysis, Compass Lexecon took on the most investor-state matters in 2018 and ranked first in the total number of energy arbitrations. FTI Consulting undertook the greatest number of commercial arbitrations in 2018 and ranked first in the total number of construction arbitration cases.

Commenting on the recognition, Steven H. Gunby , President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting said, “These rankings affirm our position as the leaders in international arbitration globally and highlight our respective professionals’ commitment to providing expert witness services in the most complex, high-stakes international arbitrations.”

GAR’s Power Index evaluates information from international arbitration hearings to quantify the activity of expert firms over a two-year period. Using data reported by GAR 100 law firms, the model assesses the average and median value of claims handled by expert firms, and weighs the number of appearances at hearings, the number of experts featured in GAR’s Who’s Who Legal Expert Witness list and those voted as Thought Leaders in industry surveys.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

