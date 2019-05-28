Visteon Strengthens Cockpit Domain Controller Leadership with India-First SmartCore™ Program on TATA Harrier SUV

Visteon’s domain controller powers 8.8-inch “floating island” infotainment system and India’s first digital cluster with 7-inch color TFT display

Visteon’s third SmartCore™ program launch with global automakers

/EIN News/ -- CHENNAI, India, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC), the market leader in the fast-growing cockpit domain controller segment, has launched India’s first SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller powering the infotainment system and digital and hybrid instrument cluster variants on the recently launched TATA Harrier sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The infotainment system and instrument cluster on the new TATA Harrier are powered by Visteon's SmartCore domain controller. (Photo courtesy of TATA Motors.)





Based on TATA’s IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy, the automaker’s new flagship SUV promises a new user experience based on an intelligently designed interior and future-ready connectivity and infotainment, incorporating high-resolution displays, voice recognition and driver alerts.

Visteon’s SmartCore™ drives the infotainment and instrument cluster domains on one system-on-chip (SoC), offering large thin-film transistor (TFT) displays for a best-in-class user experience with seamless human-machine interaction (HMI) – a unique feature of Visteon’s first-to-market domain controller.

The SmartCore™ solution incorporates the silver box, a tablet-style infotainment display with button panel, and a reconfigurable instrument cluster on premium models. The infotainment system variants offer display configurations ranging from 7-inch to 8.8-inch TFTs, while the instrument cluster options include a 4-inch LCD and a 7-inch color TFT – the first in the India market – and an intuitive user interface.

The main infotainment features include easy device convergence through Android Auto and CarPlay®, voice recognition, Bluetooth® and text-to-speech (TTS). The system also supports smartphone-based navigation and connected apps.

Visteon is the first auto supplier offering an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller approach that can independently operate the infotainment system, cluster and other domains on one SoC. SmartCore’s architecture is fully scalable and cybersecured through virtualization of the different cores and controlled firewalls. This enables independent functional domains with different levels of ASIL requirements – initially driver information and infotainment – while future domains can be added to operate separately and securely.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2018. Learn more at www.visteon.com .

