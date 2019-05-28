TransUnion to Present at William Blair Growth Stock and Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conferences

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Todd Cello, CFO, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. CST (12:15 p.m. EST).



Additionally, Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, and Todd Cello will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. CST (9:00 a.m. EST).

A live webcast of both presentations will be made available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru . A replay will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a leading global risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses. Businesses embed its solutions into their process workflows to acquire new customers, assess consumer ability to pay for services, identify cross-selling opportunities, measure and manage debt portfolio risk, collect debt, verify consumer identities and investigate potential fraud. Consumers use its solutions to view their credit profiles and access analytical tools that help them understand and manage their personal information and take precautions against identity theft. www.transunion.com

/EIN News/ -- E-mail investor.relations@transunion.com

Telephone 312-985-2860



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.