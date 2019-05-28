Global Quantum Dots Market 2019-2030: Market Drivers, Commercialization, & Market Revenues

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Quantum Dots" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quantum dots (QD) based products market will be potentially valued at more than $35 billion by 2030. The optoelectronics market represents the vast majority of this figure, chiefly High Definition TVs-QLED-TVs.

Quantum Dots (QDs) are THE nanotechnology success story to date. The author has been tracking the global market for quantum dots for over a decade and watched as they have moved from basic research to a multi-billion dollar component market.



Since their synthesis over 30 years ago, QDs have featured in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.



TV displays still dominate the end user segment for QD-based products with a fast growing market for QD monitors. The use of QDs in solar conversion windows is also being heavily backed this year with a number of companies developing prototypes and funding multi-million dollar investments. The price of large QD-TVs is also falling.



The market is moving towards more advanced application of quantum dots in TVs with major producers, especially Samsung developing technologies beyond Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QDEF) such as:

QD Glass on LGP.

Quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for microLEDS and displays.

Active Matrix Quantum-dot Light Emitting Diode (AMQLED).

Perovskite QDs.

Inkjet printed QDs.

Other notable growth markets include solar windows, lighting, sensors and anti-counterfeiting.



This 236 page analysis report on the quantum dots market is now in its 13th edition (First edition 2009). Contents include:

QD types, properties and production methods.

Changing market dynamics in the quantum dots market.

New market areas including QD Colour Filters and Solar Window Coatings.

In-depth market segmentation and analysis.

Quantum dots application roadmap.

Regional analysis.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

Revenue estimates for quantum dots market to 2030.

Recent industry trends and developments.

Competitive landscape.

Regulatory issues.

Strategies of key players and products offered.

Market revenues forecasts to 2030 and historical figures from 2013.

Markets covered: TV displays and smartphone displays, solar cells, security tags, security inks, sensors, quantum dot lasers, quantum dot transistors, photonic crystals, bio-imaging, quantum dot solar windows, biomarkers, solid-material-based memory, thermoelectric materials, quantum dot computers, artificial photosynthesis and light emitting diodes (LEDs).

Market assessment in QLED TVs and displays, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.

Market assessment in LED lighting, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.

Market assessment in biotechnology and medicine, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.

Market assessment in security and anti-counterfeiting, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.

Market assessment in sensors, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.

81 company profiles.

Additions from previous editions include:

Expanded regional analysis, especially for Asia.

New sections covering Micro-LEDs, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), composites.

New sections covering QD colour filter replacement, non-Cd ELQD devices, inkjet printing and perovskite QDs.

Latest developments in QD-OLED screens.

Expanded company profiles.

18 additional company profiles.

Recent developments in quantum dot production by large chemical companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research scope and methodology



2 Executive summary

2.1 Growth in high definition TV demand

2.1.1 QD advantages and definition of QLED

2.1.1.1 QLEDs/QD-OLEDs

2.2 Market growth since 2013

2.3 QD-TVs market

2.4 The Quantum Dot market in 2019

2.5 Cadmium vs. cadmium free

2.5.1 Cadmium QDs

2.5.2 Cadmium-free QDs

2.5.3 European commission ban use of cadmium in TVs and displays

2.5.4 Perovskite quantum dots

2.5.5 Graphene quantum dots

2.6 Quantum Dot Revenues 2015-2030

2.7 Market drivers and trends

2.8 Market challenges



3 Quantum dots

3.1 Properties

3.2 Synthesis

3.3 Types

3.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials

3.3.2 Cadmium free quantum dots

3.3.3 Graphene quantum dots

3.3.3.1 Synthesis

3.3.3.2 Applications

3.3.3.3 Pricing

3.3.3.4 Investment

3.3.4 Carbon quantum dots (CQds)

3.3.4.1 Properties

3.3.4.2 Applications

3.3.5 Quantum rods

3.3.5.1 Properties

3.3.5.2 Applications



4 Technology readiness level (TRL)



5 Quantum dots industry analysis

5.1 Key players

5.2 Licensing, collaborations and partnerships

5.3 Supply chain



6 Quantum dots regulations

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 Cadmium exemption in TVs and lighting

6.1.2 August 2017 ruling

6.2 United States

6.2.1 Low Volume Exemption (LVE)

6.2.2 New Chemicals Program

6.3 Asia



7 Markets for quantum dots

7.1 Revenues 2013-2030

7.2 Production and prices

7.3 Market for quantum dots, by region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific



8 Quantum dots in TVs/displays

8.1 Market drivers and trends

8.2 Display performance progress

8.2.1 Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)

8.2.2 Cd-based QLEDs

8.2.3 Cd-free QLEDs

8.2.4 OLEDs

8.2.4.1 Fluorescent OLEDs

8.2.4.2 Thermally activated delayed fluorescent (TADF) OLEDs

8.2.4.3 Phosphorescent OLEDs (PhOLEDs)

8.2.4.4 Soluble OLEDs

8.2.5 TFT

8.3 Applications

8.3.1 LCDS vs. OLEDs vs. QD-LCDs/QLEDs

8.3.2 QD-LCD TVs/QLEDs

8.3.3 Micro-LEDs

8.3.4 QD colour filter replacement

8.3.5 Non-Cd ELQD

8.3.5.1 CdSe ELQD devices

8.3.5.2 InP-based ELQD devices

8.3.5.3 Combination with other nanomaterials

8.3.6 Inkjet printing

8.3.7 Perovskite QDs

8.4 Synthesis and manufacturing

8.4.1 Integration into LCDs

8.4.2 Types of QD displays and materials used

8.4.2.1 On-edge (edge optic)

8.4.2.2 On-surface (film)

8.4.2.3 QD colour filter (QDF)

8.4.2.4 On-chip

8.4.2.5 Active Matrix Quantum-dot Light Emitting Diode (AMQLED)

8.4.2.6 QD Glass LGP

8.4.2.7 Quantum dot/OLED hybrid

8.4.2.8 Quantum rods

8.4.2.9 Quantum converters with red phosphors

8.4.2.10 Electroluminescent (EL)QD displays

8.4.3 Flexible displays

8.4.3.1 Inkjet printed QD displays

8.4.3.2 Flexible LCDs

8.4.3.3 Flexible OLEDs (FOLED)

8.4.3.4 Flexible AMOLED

8.4.3.5 Flexible electrophoretic displays

8.4.3.6 Flexible QLEDs

8.5 QD-LCD products

8.5.1 Commercialization timeline for quantum dot display product

8.6 Industry and research developments 2013-2019

8.7 Global market for quantum dots in TVs and displays

8.7.1 OLED market

8.7.2 QD-TV unit sales 2016-2030

8.7.3 QD Monitor Unit sales 2015-2030

8.8 Quantum dot TV and display companies



9 Quantum dots in photovoltaics

9.1 Market drivers and trends

9.2 Applications

9.2.1 Nanomaterials in solar cells

9.2.2 Advantages of quantum dots in photovoltaics

9.2.3 Types of quantum dot solar cells

9.2.3.1 Metalsemiconductor/ Schottky QD junction solar cell

9.2.3.2 Silicon/QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells

9.2.3.3 Silicon/Graphene QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells

9.2.3.4 Depleted-heterojunction QD solar cell

9.2.3.5 QD-sensitized solar cells (QDSSC)

9.2.3.6 Quantum dot solar windows

9.3 Market challenges

9.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2019

9.5 Global market for quantum dots in photovoltaics

9.6 Quantum dot photovoltaics companies



10 Quantum dots in LED lighting

10.1 Market drivers and trends

10.2 Applications

10.2.1 LED lighting

10.2.2 Horticultural lighting

10.3 Market challenges

10.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2019

10.5 Global market for quantum dots in LED lighting

10.6 Quantum dot lighting companies



11 Quantum dots in biotechnology and medicine

11.1 Market drivers and trends

11.2 Applications

11.2.1 Imaging and diagnostics

11.2.1.1 Biomarkers

11.2.1.2 Photodynamic therapy

11.2.1.3 Point-of-care

11.2.2 Drug delivery

11.3 Market challenges

11.4 Global market for quantum dots in biotechnology and medicine

11.4.1 Imaging and diagnostics

11.4.2 Drug delivery

11.5 Quantum dot biotechnology and medicine companies



12 Quantum dots in security and anti-counterfeiting

12.1 Market drivers and trends

12.2 Applications

12.3 Global market size for quantum dots in security and anti-counterfeiting

12.4 Quantum dot security and anti-counterfeiting Companies



13 Quantum dots in sensors

13.1 Market drivers and trends

13.2 Applications

13.2.1 Food sensors

13.2.2 Chemical and gas sensors

13.2.3 Biosensors

13.2.4 Image sensors

13.3 Global market size for quantum dots in sensors

13.4 Market challenges

13.5 Quantum dot sensor companies



14 Other markets

14.1 Batteries

14.1.1 Properties

14.1.2 Companies

14.2 Thermoelectrics

14.2.1 Properties

14.2.2 Companies

14.3 QD Lasers

14.3.1 Companies

14.4 Photocatalysts

14.5 Spectrometers

14.6 Electronics

14.7 Hydrogen production

14.8 Autonomous vehicles



15 Quantum dot company profiles



Quantum dot producers



Advano

American Dye Source, inc

Antibodies Incorporated

Applied Quantum Materials Inc

Attonuclei

Avantama AG

CAN GmbH

China Beijing Beida Jubang Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Creative Diagnostics

CrystalPlex Corporation

Cytodiagnostics

Dow Chemical Company

Dotz Nano Ltd

Dupont

Emfutur Technologies

Evident Thermoelectrics

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd

Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd

IQDEMY Quantum Technology SA

KRI, Inc

Merck KGaA/EMD Performance Materials

Mesolight

Lab21 Limited

Najing Tech

Nano Elements Source, LLC

Nano Chem Tech, Inc

Nanoco Group Plc

Nanooptical Materials, Inc

NanoPhotonica, Inc

Nanosquare, Inc

Nanosys, Inc

Navillum Nanotechnologies, LLC

Nexdot SAS

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd

NN-Labs, LLC

Ocean Nanotech LLC

Particle Works

PhosphorTech Corporation

Quantum Materials

Quantum Solutions

Shanghai Simbatt Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Shoei Chemical, Inc

Sigma-Aldrich

Sinon Therapeutics

Solvay SA

StoreDot Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tianjin Zhonghuan Electronic Lighting Technology Co

UbiQD, LLC

Unique Materials

Wah Hong Industrial Corporation

Wuhan Jiayuan Quantum Dots Co., Ltd

XF Nano

Zhonghuan Quantum

Quantum dot product developers



Acer, Inc

AUO Optronics

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd

Efun Technology Co., Ltd

HiSense

Innolux Corporation

LG Display Co., Ltd

LMS Co., Ltd

Lumileds

Luminit

ML System S.A Zaczernie

Nano-Lit Technologies

Natcore Technology, Inc

NS Materials, Inc

Osram Opto Semiconductors

QD Laser, Inc

QD Solar

QMAT, Inc

Quantag

Ranovus

Raytheon Company

Revolution Lighting Technologies

Samsung

TCL Corporation

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd

TPV-Vision



