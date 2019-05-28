Global $6.3 Bn Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing (DTC-GT) Market to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing (DTC-GT) Market: Focus on Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, 15 Countries Mapping, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global direct-to-consumer market was valued at approximately $824.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $6,364.5 million by 2028.



The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market consists of companies providing genetic testing services without the involvement of healthcare professionals. The DTC companies offer genetic testing services for ancestry, health and wellness, and entertainment. Recent trends with regard to extensive funding from various investors for the promotion of genetic testing are significantly propelling the market. Moreover, owing to the emerging concept of consumer empowerment, the global direct-to-consumer genetic test market is witnessing a massive influx of new entrants in the industry.



With the reduction in time required for genetic sequencing at an affordable cost has increased the acceptance of DTC testing among the consumers. The DTC companies offer these genetic tests to their consumers through online channel and OTC channels, further making these tests easily accessible to the consumers around the globe.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market in terms of various factors influencing it, such as recent trends and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market, which include health and wellness-, entertainment- and ancestry-based genetic tests. The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is segmented into three different parts: by product-type, by distribution channel, and by region.



The global market value was estimated on the basis of these three different approaches which were validated against one another. These segments are further sub-segmented to ease market estimation. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the market.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities and challenges) and industry analysis as well.



The research study highlights the factors governing the industry attractiveness with Porter's Five Forces for a comprehensive understanding of the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market and assesses the factors governing the same. Moreover, the study includes detailed product mapping, market estimation, and analysis of key trends in multiple countries, growth of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market in each country, and the key strategies and developments by the prominent manufacturers.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the direct-to-consumer genetic testing industry?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market in 2018?

How is each segment of the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market expected to grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2028?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019- 2028?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What is the key product type in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market? What are the major benefits of each type?

What is the key distribution channel in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market? What are the major benefits of each type?

What is the market share of each of the companies in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market and what are their contributions?

Who are the key manufacturers in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market, and what are their contributions?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Bloom in Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

1.2 History Perspective

1.3 Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing and Digital Technology Giants



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Growth Drivers

2.2.1 Curiosity Among Consumers

2.2.2 Rising Public Awareness

2.2.3 Need for Precision Medicine

2.2.4 Hassle-Free Model

2.3 Growth Restraints

2.3.1 Lack of Regulation

2.3.2 Accuracy of Results

2.3.3 Ethical and Social Issues

2.4 Growth Opportunities

2.4.1 Expanding the Services in an Untapped Market

2.4.2 Partnering with Physicians and Genetic Counselors

2.4.3 Initiating Education and Awareness Programs

2.4.4 Partnerships with Different Distribution Channels and Health Insurance

2.4.5 Expanding Product Portfolio



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Product Launch and Upgrade

3.1.2 Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships

3.1.3 Product Approvals

3.1.4 Funding and Expansion

3.1.5 Acquisitions

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3 Threats of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threats of Substitute Products

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.2 Regulation in North-America

4.2.1 The U.S.

4.3 Regulation in Europe

4.3.1 Germany

4.3.2 France

4.3.3 The U.K.

4.3.4 Italy

4.3.5 Spain

4.4 Regulation in APAC

4.4.1 China

4.4.2 Japan

4.4.3 Australia

4.4.4 South Korea



5 Global DTC-GT Market (by Product Type)

5.1 Ancestry

5.2 Health and Wellness

5.3 Entertainment



6 Global DTC-GT Market (by Distribution Channel)

6.1 Online Channel

6.2 Over-the-Counter (OTC) Channel



7 Global DTC-GT Market (by Region)

7.1 North America

7.1.1 The U.S.

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 The U.K.

7.2.4 Italy

7.2.5 Spain

7.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 South Korea

7.3.5 Australia

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Brazil

7.4.2 Mexico

7.4.3 Rest-of-Latin America (RoLA)

7.4.4 Rest-of-the-World



8 Company Profiles



23andme Inc.

24Genetics

Ancestry.com LLC

Atlas Biomed

Chengdu 23Mofang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Dante Labs, Inc.

EasyDNA

Family Tree DNA

Genebase Systems

Mapmygenome

MyHeritage Ltd.

