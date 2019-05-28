UN wants Angola to speed up development

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 28 - The United Nations resident coordinator in Angola, Paolo Balladelli, said on Monday in Luanda that Angola needs to speed up the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), despite having no doubts that positive steps have been given to achieve this goal.,

The UN official made the statement to the press, following a meeting with chairperson of the National Assembly’s third Parliamentary Commission for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities Abroad, Josefina Pitra Diakité.

According to Paolo Balladelli, Angola is undoubtedly taking positive steps towards improvement of education, water supply, good governance, reduction of poverty and consolidation of women’s emancipation.

He also said that the meeting with the Angolan MP served to agree an agenda to be discussed in June, with a view to seeking ways to create policies to speed up the results of the SDGs.

The aim, said the UN official, is to give more power to the SDGs, harmonise it with the Agenda Africa-2063 and increase the capacity of Angola at international level.

To the UN, this coordination will enable Angola to exercise its leadership capacity and major social integration in the African region.

