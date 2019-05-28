European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorisation Application for Prestige BioPharma’s Trastuzumab Biosimilar HD201 for Review

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Prestige BioPharma (herein, Prestige) announced that European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated and accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for its trastuzumab biosimilar HD201 (Tuznue®).

HD201 is Prestige’s lead development candidate biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab), which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with HER2-overexpressing breast cancer as well as HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Accordingly, if authorized by the EMA, HD201 (Prestige) would take part in the race along with Herzuma (Celltrion), Kanjinti (Amgen), Ontruzant (Merck Sharp & Dohme), and Trazimera (Pfizer) to seize the EU market as one of the comparable biosimilars, which is currently dominated by Herceptin (Roche).

Furthermore, the positive top-line results from the Phase I / Phase III global clinical trial of HD201 confirm that HD201 is exceptionally biosimilar to Herceptin in terms of clinical response and PK, in addition to a comparable safety profile to the range previously observed in other trastuzumab biosimilar trials.

Dr Lisa S. Park, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige, commented: “We are very pleased that EMA has initiated the review of the HD201 Marketing Authorisation Application. It is a major step in our endeavor to become a global player focussing on biosimilars and innovative biologics. Our development approach has proven to be highly efficient with regard to trial performance, demonstrating exceptional similarity, and dossier filing.”

HD201 is Prestige’s first biosimilar to receive a positive Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) opinion for marketing authorization from the EMA. Based on this achievement, Prestige will continue to move forward with other 8 biosimilars and innovative biologics in its portfolio, which are currently at different stages of development, from nonclinical development to advanced clinical stages.

About Prestige BioPharma Prestige BioPharma is a Singapore-based biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of biosimilars and new antibody therapeutics. Its lead program, HD201 trastuzumab biosimilar, has been filed with EMA and will also be filed with USFDA in 2019. Prestige BioPharma´s next products in line include a Bevacizumab biosimilar (HD204) in Phase III, an Adalimumab biosimilar (PBP1502) in Phase I and an innovative anti-PAUF mAb (PBP1510) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in preclinical stages. Manufacturing facilities for global commercial supply are located in Osong, South Korea. For more, please visit www.prestigebiopharma.com, or click on Facebook, LinkedIn.

Contact

Prestige BioPharma Global Communication Team Ms. Felicia Ang +65 6924-6535 info@pbpsg.com

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.