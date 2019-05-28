Nabis Changes Name to “Nabis Holdings Inc.” and Continuation Into BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Properties Inc. d/b/a Nabis Holdings (CSE: NAB; OTC: INNPF; FRA: 71P) (“Nabis Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian investment company, with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated May 6, 2019, the effective date for the Company’s name change to “Nabis Holdings Inc.” (the “Name Change”) and continuance into the province of British Columbia (the “Continuation”) will be May 29, 2019. The Company’s Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) ticker symbol NAB will remain unchanged.



The Company’s common shares are expected to begin trading on the CSE under the name “Nabis Holdings Inc.” on or about June 3, 2019. The new CUSIP will be 629523101 and the new ISIN number will be CA6295231014. The Continuation and Name Change were approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting held on May 3, 2019.

About Nabis Holdings

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. Led by two of the co-founders of MPX Bioceutical, one of the largest takeovers in the U.S. Cannabis space to date, the company has a proven track record in emerging markets to create significant shareholder value. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/ .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Shay Shnet”

Shay Shnet

CEO and Director

For inquiries, please contact 604-687-7130 or email info@nabisholdings.com.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: that the acquisitions will be completed by the Company or completed upon the terms disclosed; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.