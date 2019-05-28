MSI and Syntiant Will Bring Voice Control to Gaming Monitors and Laptops

MSI Products Equipped with Syntiant’s Ultra-Low-Power Neural Decision Processors™ Demoed at Computex 2019

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSI , the global leading gaming brand, today announced a collaboration between MSI and Intel Capital portfolio company Syntiant to develop edge AI computing.

/EIN News/ -- Expanding MSI’s “voice in game” feature through Amazon Alexa, the company is using Syntiant’s Neural Decision Processors along with Intel technology to provide users access to voice command features regardless of cloud connectivity.

“We’ve always said voice is the new interface between people and technology,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Just as people use voice commands for smartphone functionality, gamers want the same experience, and we are thrilled our technology will help a great partner such as MSI deliver voice control at the edge.”

Syntiant technology will enable MSI users to perform a variety of voice functions and commands, including task execution on a notebook or personal computer, RGB effects and gameplay assists. It also will provide the ability to control a smart home device while acting as an always-on gateway to cloud-based voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa.

“As we combine Intel’s superb capabilities with Syntiant’s ultra-low-power, always-on neural network processors, we’re able to bring voice recognition to the edge, offering users an exceptional gaming experience whether online or offline,” said Clark Peng, vice president, head of product management at MSI.



Demonstrations of MSI products with Syntiant technology are available at Computex 2019 in Taiwan, being held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (Booth1: L0818/Gaming & XR Area).

About MSI Gaming

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a ‘True Gaming’ brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to www.msi.com .

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, ranging from hearing aids to smart speakers and mobile phones. Syntiant is backed by some of the world’s strongest strategic investors, including Intel Capital, Microsoft M12, Bosch Ventures and the Amazon Alexa Fund. More information can be found on www.syntiant.com or by following the company on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

