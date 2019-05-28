Global Remote Weapon Station Market Forecast to Reach $24.76 billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Weapon Station - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Remote Weapon Station Market accounted for $8.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $24.76 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Rising incidences of asymmetric warfare, new land warfare systems and high demand for military applications are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, the high development cost of the stations is hampering the market growth.



Remote weapon station (RWS), is a remotely operated weaponized system often equipped with fire-control system for light and medium caliber weapons which can be installed on ground combat vehicle or sea and air-based combat platforms. Such equipment is used on modern military vehicles, as it allows a gunner to remain in the relative protection of the vehicle.



Based on Platform, land segment held significant market share during the forecast period owing to a rising focus on close combat systems, demand for connected warfare systems, and growing soldier safety on a battleground. By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate due to a continuous upgrade of warfare platforms with newer technologies.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Mobility

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Stationary

5.3 Moving



6 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Weapons & Armaments

6.2.1 Missiles/Rockets

6.2.2 Direct Energy Weapons

6.2.3 Guns

6.3 Sensors

6.3.1 Thermal Imagers

6.3.2 Laser Rangefinders (LRF)

6.3.3 Day Imaging Systems

6.4 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

6.5 Fire Control Station



7 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Weapon Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Lethal Weapons

7.3 Lethal Weapons

7.3.1 Medium Caliber

7.3.1.1 20mm

7.3.1.2 25mm

7.3.1.3 30mm

7.3.1.4 40mm

7.3.1.5 Other Medium Caliber

7.3.2 Small Caliber

7.3.2.1 56mm

7.3.2.2 62mm

7.3.2.3 12.7mm

7.3.2.4 Other Small Caliber



8 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Remote Controlled Gun Systems

8.3 Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS)

8.4 Other Technologies



9 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Naval

9.2.1 Corvettes

9.2.2 Frigates

9.2.3 Offshore Patrol Vessels

9.2.4 Other Navals

9.3 Land

9.3.1 Armored Fighting Vehicles

9.3.2 Main Battle Tanks

9.3.3 Other Lands

9.4 Airborne

9.4.1 Fighter Aircraft

9.4.2 Helicopters

9.4.3 Other Airborne



10 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Homeland Security

10.3 Military



11 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Geography



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Raytheon Company

13.2 BAE Systems

13.3 ST Engineering

13.4 IMI Systems

13.5 General Dynamics Corporation

13.6 China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)

13.7 Kongsberg Gruppen

13.8 Elbit Systems

13.9 Saab AB

13.10 Electro Optic Systems

13.11 Aselsan A.S.

13.12 Rheinmetall AG

13.13 Moog

13.14 Leonardo - Societ Per Azioni

13.15 Fn Herstal



