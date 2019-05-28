Vitamin E Ingredients in Dietary Supplements: Global Market 2019-2025 - Growing Consumer Awareness of Vitamin E Improving Overall Health & Immune Functions Remains a Key Factor that Boosts Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Vitamin E Ingredients in Dietary Supplements, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Drivers & Opportunities



Growing consumer awareness of the potential role of vitamin E in improving overall health and immune functions remains a key factor that boosts the demand for vitamin E ingredients in the dietary supplements market.

In addition, rising geriatric population and growing consumer consciousness of healthy lifestyles are other key elements that favour the growth of dietary supplements, especially immunity-enhancing supplements such as vitamin E.

Further, changing consumer perception toward synthetic ingredients is expected to drive the demand for naturally derived vitamin E alternatives which create potential opportunities for manufacturers active in the space.



Asia-Pacific and other developing economies are expected to see a considerable growth in demand over the forecast period due to the improving economic conditions, rising health concerns, and changing lifestyles.

In contrast, North America and Europe, the key markets for dietary supplements, are expected to witness slow growth due to the level of saturation and maturity of the ingredient category. However, clinical studies substantiating the role of vitamin E in the treatment or prevention of lifestyle disorders and the high health burden they create could potentially result in increased penetration rate.



Despite being a highly consolidated market, Chinese manufacturers offer stiff competition to global market participants. Price volatility remains a key challenge for the market participants, thus manufacturers are working on developing alternative production technologies which can potentially overcome demand-supply problems. In addition, research focusing on more sustainable and high-yield raw material sources has gained considerable traction. Changing environment laws in China are expected to have an effect on the ingredient category and remain a key challenge for manufacturers worldwide.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview

Study Scope

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Overview

Impact Analysis of Growth Levers and Challenges

Market Growth Levers Explained

Market Challenges Explained

3. Forecast and Market Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Dashboard

Retail Market Revenue Forecast

Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast

Retail and Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast by Region

Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Competition Snapshot

Competitive Analysis of Key Industry Participants

4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity Overview

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

6. Appendix

Global Vitamin E Ingredients for Dietary Supplements Market Participants

List of Vitamin E Ingredient Clinical Studies and Scientific Research

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h08qa

