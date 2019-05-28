Vitamin E Ingredients in Dietary Supplements: Global Market 2019-2025 - Growing Consumer Awareness of Vitamin E Improving Overall Health & Immune Functions Remains a Key Factor that Boosts Demand
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Vitamin E Ingredients in Dietary Supplements, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market Drivers & Opportunities
- Growing consumer awareness of the potential role of vitamin E in improving overall health and immune functions remains a key factor that boosts the demand for vitamin E ingredients in the dietary supplements market.
- In addition, rising geriatric population and growing consumer consciousness of healthy lifestyles are other key elements that favour the growth of dietary supplements, especially immunity-enhancing supplements such as vitamin E.
- Further, changing consumer perception toward synthetic ingredients is expected to drive the demand for naturally derived vitamin E alternatives which create potential opportunities for manufacturers active in the space.
Asia-Pacific and other developing economies are expected to see a considerable growth in demand over the forecast period due to the improving economic conditions, rising health concerns, and changing lifestyles.
In contrast, North America and Europe, the key markets for dietary supplements, are expected to witness slow growth due to the level of saturation and maturity of the ingredient category. However, clinical studies substantiating the role of vitamin E in the treatment or prevention of lifestyle disorders and the high health burden they create could potentially result in increased penetration rate.
Despite being a highly consolidated market, Chinese manufacturers offer stiff competition to global market participants. Price volatility remains a key challenge for the market participants, thus manufacturers are working on developing alternative production technologies which can potentially overcome demand-supply problems. In addition, research focusing on more sustainable and high-yield raw material sources has gained considerable traction. Changing environment laws in China are expected to have an effect on the ingredient category and remain a key challenge for manufacturers worldwide.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Market Overview
- Study Scope
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Overview
- Impact Analysis of Growth Levers and Challenges
- Market Growth Levers Explained
- Market Challenges Explained
3. Forecast and Market Share Analysis
- Growth Opportunity Dashboard
- Retail Market Revenue Forecast
- Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast
- Retail and Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast by Region
- Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Competition Snapshot
- Competitive Analysis of Key Industry Participants
4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity Overview
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
5. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
6. Appendix
- Global Vitamin E Ingredients for Dietary Supplements Market Participants
- List of Vitamin E Ingredient Clinical Studies and Scientific Research
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
