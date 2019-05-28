PRESS RELEASE

Algenex and Global DX sign agreement to develop and commercialize diagnostic products for the detection of African Swine Fever

Madrid (Spain) and Stirling (UK), May 28, 2019 – Algenex SL, a private biotechnology company delivering disruptive technologies for recombinant biologics production, and Global DX Ltd, a company dedicated to improving the quality of animal care by facilitating accurate diagnosis for veterinarians worldwide, today announce that they have entered into an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize diagnostic products for the detection of African Swine Fever. The first product to be developed will be a point-of-care rapid diagnostic test to identify pigs who have been exposed to the African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV). The agreement is the first collaboration between the two companies and provides the framework for further co-developments across a potentially wide range of diagnostic areas.

Under the terms of the agreement, Algenex will deliver the diagnostic reagents and Global DX will provide the technical expertise to develop and manufacture the point-of-care rapid diagnostic tests. Both companies will collaborate in the distribution of the final product, which is anticipated to be ready for commercialisation in Europe by the end of 2019.

African Swine Fever is a severe viral disease for which there is currently no available vaccine. It affects domestic pigs and wild boars and causes high mortality, approaching 100% in less than 10 days in acute cases. The clinical symptoms of the ASFV infection are similar to those of Classical Swine Fever, and the two diseases can only be differentiated through laboratory diagnosis.

The disease was eradicated in Europe (with the exception of Sardinia) in the 1990s via drastic control and eradication programs. Algenex’ Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, José Angel Escribano, played a role in the eradication of the virus in Europe during this time, contributing to the development of some of the OIE reference diagnostic tests. In 2007, the disease spread again out of Africa into the Caucasus, Russia and more recently into China, where it has led to the slaughter of several million pigs in an effort to control the dissemination of the virus. In 2014, the ASFV reached the eastern territories of the European Union. Latest reports imply the disease has reached a growing list of countries in the EU, Eastern Europe, the Baltics and other Asian territories aside from China, representing possibly the most serious threat that the global veterinary industry has had to face in the last decades.

“We are excited to be joining forces with Global DX to develop diagnostic products for the detection of the ASFV,” said Claudia Jiménez, General Manager of Algenex. “By combining Algenex’ expertise in protein expression and an understanding of the ASFV through the involvement of our Founder in the previous eradication campaign, with Global DX’s diagnostic capabilities, we have the potential to play an important role in stopping the further dissemination of this highly contagious disease that is already having devastating consequences in China and across other geographies.”

“Global DX is very excited to partner with Algenex in the development of this rapid test. The test to be developed will constitute an important element in the battle against African Swine Fever, adding a product with a high unmet need to our growing catalogue and placing us at the forefront of innovation in veterinary diagnostics,” said Andrew Shepherd, Founder and CEO of Global DX.

/EIN News/ -- For further information, please contact:

Algenex contact Global DX contact

Claudia Jiménez Andrew Shepherd

General Manager Founder & CEO

T: +34 91 452 4941 T: +44 1259 230830

cjimenez@algenex.com andrew.shepherd@globaldx.com

About Algenex

Algenex is a private biotechnology company developing disruptive technologies for the production of recombinant biologics. Algenex´ first two platforms, TopBac® and CrisBio®, are based on baculovirus-based expression systems and have demonstrated their capacity to transform recombinant protein production through a process that provides almost unlimited and immediate scalability of manufacturing, production flexibility, simplicity and versatility while being extremely cost efficient.

To date, Algenex’ work has centred mainly on the development and production of veterinary vaccines, with > 200 molecules successfully produced in collaboration with public and private partners, including multiple international pharmaceutical companies. Algenex plans to expand the application of its proprietary and patented technologies into human health in order to fully exploit the potential of its platforms.

For more information, please visit http://www.algenex.com

About Global DX

Global DX Ltd is a private veterinary diagnostics company developing and producing high quality and innovative diagnostic solutions specialising in Rapid Test technologies. On the basis of more than 70 years of experience in the In Vitro Diagnostics industry, the company is aiming to improve the quality of animal care by facilitating accurate diagnosis for veterinarians worldwide. Building on a range of Rapid Tests for Companion Animals (Petscreen®) and Livestock Animals (Herdscreen®) Global DX is applying Rapid Test technologies and novel test solutions for important diseases of worldwide importance.



For more information, please visit http://www.globaldx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.