Ignite Power is gearing up to scale Ignite “Sierra Leone” project to connect 2,000,000 people in the country

FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power, the leading solar-energy provider and financier in Africa, is gearing up operations in Sierra Leone. The new project aims to supply more than 2,000,000 people in the rural areas of the country with solar home systems, providing them with a clean and permanent solution for the first time in their lives. According to UN data, over 5,000,000 people in the country currently live without electricity in their homes.

Safe and sustainable electricity will dramatically change the lives of millions of people, with health, education and economic growth are just a few of its benefits. In addition to the known advantages of electricity, the new project will provide high-value employment for more than 3,000 local installers, agents and management members, many of them will be women (according to the company’s gender equality policy). It will also save over 350,000 tons of carbon emission in the country, leading to a more clean and sustainable market. As Ignite Power provides its customers with the most affordable pricing plan in Africa (less than 15 cents per day, 1 cent per 1 lumen-hour), the project will also save customers over $500,000,000 on unreliable, hazardous energy spending.

“Through technology and with our unique model, we provide customers with safe and green electricity at the lowest pricing plan in the continent,” says Yariv Cohen, Ignite Power’s CEO. “Our solar energy solutions are optimized for large deployment of rural electrification programs to reach vast areas, with rapid deployment at scale”. According to Cohen, following a successful pilot phase, that connected homes all across the country, thousands more home solar units are waiting in Ignite’s warehouse in the country, ready to be installed within days.

The company will also manage all installations and services, as well as provide upgrades as households affordability improves. "With continued support from the government of Sierra Leone, we have an opportunity to secure all required support from international agencies who believe in that transformational change is possible", says Cohen.

About Ignite Power

Built for scale, Ignite Power is the only rural energy company designed to achieve 100%

energy access. With the most affordable solar solutions in Africa and record deployment

times, Ignite Power is the go-to energy company for governments and leaders wishing to

connect entire communities to safe, clean power. To date, the company has already

connected over 1.1 million people to electricity in 5 different countries throughout Africa,

creating more than 3,500 local jobs.



