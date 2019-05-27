Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market Size Worth Around USD 14,500 mn by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, global research study “Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”

The Global Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market size expected to reach around USD 14,500 million by 2026 and market is expected to grow at CAGR 5.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



Increasing population, changing lifestyles and time constraints for meal preparation in urban families are leading to the surge in demand of ready-to-eat food & beverage products, thus exhibiting promising future trends for the market. The product will gain popularity due to continuous operations, low noise & vibration levels and energy-efficient operations in upcoming years. Rotary scroll air compressors are widely used in food and beverage industry for food processing and packaging applications, they provide clean and dry air to ensure the product quality.

The number of chronic diseases is increasing and generating huge demand for medical systems & equipment. This in turn will spur the overall market growth by 2025. Moreover, need for compliance to government regulations such as NFPA 99 will support the market expansion. Growing demand for residential air conditioning systems driven by rising temperatures and thriving construction industry will propel the rotary scroll air compressor market over the forecast timeframe. Importance to maintain sterile environments in pharmaceutical industry will boost the rotary scroll air compressor market share in coming year.

The global air compressor market is segmented based on type, lubrication method, end-user industry, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into portable and stationary air compressors. Stationary air compressor segment is expected to be the dominant segment owing to the increasing demand for the stationary air compressors in the various industry verticals.

On the basis of lubrication method, rotary Air Compressor market is bifurcated into oiled and oil-free air compressors. Oil-free air compressor segment is expected to account for largest share of the market owing to the growing demand for low maintenance air compressors for hassle free services.

Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into food & beverage, oil & gas, manufacturing, power generation, automotive, medical, and others. Food & beverage segment is anticipated to account for largest share of the market owing to the increasing demand for food and beverages across the globe with constantly increasing population. Automotive segment is expected to account for optimum share of the market owing to the increasing manufacturing capacity of the car and vehicle manufacturers across the globe.

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Asia Pacific rotary scroll air compressor market was valued above USD 2,644 million in 2018 and is likely grow with a CAGR more than 3.8% over forecast period 2019-2026. Rapid industrialization, constant urbanization, and increase in the per capita income are some of the factors for the growth of the rotary scroll air compressor market in China, Japan, and India.

Europe holds optimum share of the global rotary scroll air compressor market. Growing awareness regarding energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions is likely to boost the rotary scroll air compressor demand in future. Moreover, technological advancements regarding rotary scroll air compressor is expected to give rise to various innovations in medical & pharmaceutical sector thus catapulting the market demand in forecast years.

North America is expected to account for significant share of the global market. North America is likely to capture more than a tenth of the global revenue share due to favorable trends associated with medical & pharmaceutical industry.

LAMEA is expected to gross least share of the global market owing to the poor industrial infrastructure in the region.

Some of the key players in the market are Kobe Steel Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, ElgiEquipments Limited, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Suzler Ltd., Doosan Infracore Portable Power, Porter Cable, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Campbell Hausfled, VMAC Global Technology Inc., and Ebara Corporations.

