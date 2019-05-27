TGTE Congratulates Indian Prime Minister Modi on His Re-election with Substantial Majority

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

"The Tamil Eelam Nation will Always Remain a Friendly Neighbour to India and a Guarantor of India’s own Security"

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam's (TGTE) Prime Minister Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran has sent a warm message of congratulations to the Prime Minister of India Right Hon Shri Narendra Modi on his re-election with a substantial majority at the recently held Parliamentary elections in India."The people of Tamil Eelam carry a historic sense of solidarity with the people of India. It is incumbent upon me to pronounce to you that our people in Tamil Eelam wish for this friendship and solidarity with the people of India to continue" said Mr. Rudrakumaran in his letter."The Tamil Eelam Nation will always remain a friendly neighbour to India and a guarantor of India’s own security" continued Mr. Rudrakumaran in his letter."We remain hopeful of a shift in India’s Foreign Policy towards the island of Sri Lanka in the coming 5-year tenure of your Government"The letter further stated that:As you are most likely aware, the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) has been acting on behalf of the people of Tamil Eelam, to protect them from Genocide, through the creation of an independent State of Tamil Eelam, for which they are entitled in view of their inherent right to Self Determination.At this juncture, we wish to bring to your attention that any eventual resolution to the Tamil National question, built on the concept of ‘two states’ in the island of Sri Lanka, would at once be favourable to the people of Tamil Eelam and the people of India.The letter concluded by saying that "If the Government to be set up under your Leadership has any desire to hold a dialogue with us on this matter, I would be delighted to arrange for a Special Delegation from here to be available to hold such a dialogue"Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: pmo@tgte.orgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TGTE.Secretariat/ Web: www.tgte-us.org Web: www.tgte.org



