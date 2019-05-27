Foreign ministry creates structure for smooth economic cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 27 - Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry has created a new Department for International Cooperation tasked with coordinating the foreign issues of economic cooperation with other States. ,

This was announced by the incumbent minister, Manuel Augusto, at the swearing ceremony of the head of International Cooperation, José Paulino Cunha da Silva.

Also sworn in directors of Protocol of State, Isabel Paula de Castro, and for the regions of Europe, and Asia and Oceania, Vicência Ferreira Morais de Brito and Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha respectively.

Manuel Augusto said that the move was intended to boost the exchange coordination with other States in the economic field.

Stressing the responsibility to attract foreign investors, he said the country needs to an institution to ensure the relationship with bilateral partners and monitor the commitments.

Alike the other countries, Angola needs to have an entity to coordinate economic cooperation, he said, underlining the intention to restructure and evolve to other structures that meets the country’s needs.

The minister said that the decision to scrap the secretariat and the departments dedicated to cooperation did not benefit the country but led to dispersion across the various ministerial departments.

