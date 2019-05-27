Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Markets Research Report, 2019-2025 - Mergers & Acquisitions / Emergence of Novel Therapies / Advent of Personalized & Targeted Therapies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market [(By Drug Type - HER2 Inhibitors, CDK4/6 Inhibitors & Aromatase Inhibitors; By Region - North America (The US), Europe (Germany) & Asia Pacific (Japan)] Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Breast cancer therapeutics market has witnessed the advent of innovative novel therapies such as a combination of PARP inhibitors and CDK inhibitors. The advent of personalized breast cancer therapies is also expected to emerge as a game-changer in the industry.



The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in the global breast cancer therapeutics market.



Breast cancer is one of the most fatal cancer witnessed in women and is the second leading cause of death. It refers to cancer developed in breast tissues. It is caused by a genetic mutation in the DNA of breast cancer cells. These are mainly of three types - Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2), Hormone Receptor (HR)-positive and Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). HR-positive type is the most common type of breast cancer accounting for around three-fourths of total cases. Diagnosis of breast cancer is done by imaging tests such as mammography, followed by biopsy in certain cases. Treatment of breast cancer is dependent upon various factors such as type of breast cancer, stage of cancer, sensitivity to hormones, patient's age, etc.



Growth of global breast cancer therapeutics market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, ageing population, rapid changes in lifestyle and increasing public awareness. However, the faces several challenges due to various factors such as patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, stringent regulations, lack of awareness in LICs and high prices of therapies.



The report detailed market outlook of the global breast cancer market with market segmentation done across major drug types such as HER2 Inhibitors, CDK4/6 Inhibitors & Aromatase Inhibitors. Future forecasts of DNA vaccine market overall and across various regional markets have been provided in the report till 2025. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.



Major industry players operating in the global breast cancer market include F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis.

It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global breast cancer market.

Key Vendors

Novartis International AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi Pasteur SA

Pfizer Inc.

Astellas Pharma

Dendreon Corporation

Executive Summary:



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Breast Cancer

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Causes

3.1.2 Symptoms

3.1.3 Stages

3.2 Types

3.2.1 Hormone receptor (HR)-positive

3.2.2 Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive

3.2.3 Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)

3.3 Diagnosis & Treatment

3.3.1 Diagnosis

3.3.2 Treatment



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Stage

4.2.2 Market Share by Type

4.2.3 Market Share by Region



5. Market Segmentation - Drug Type

5.1 HER2 Inhibitors

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 CDK4/6 Inhibitors

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 Aromatase Inhibitors

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.2 Market Share by Drug Types

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2 Germany

6.2.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.2 Market by Nations

6.3.3 Japan

6.3.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3.2 Market Share by Drugs



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.2 Emergence of Novel Therapies

7.1.3 Advent of Personalized & Targeted Therapies

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Prevalence of Breast Cancer

7.2.2 Ageing Population

7.2.3 Rapid Changes in Lifestyle

7.2.4 Increasing Public Awareness

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Patent Expirations of Blockbuster Drugs

7.3.2 Stringent Regulations

7.3.3 Lack of Awareness in LICs

7.3.4 High Prices of Therapies



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles

9.1 F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

9.2 Novartis AG

9.3 Eli Lilly and Company

9.4 Pfizer Inc.

9.5 AstraZeneca PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygv4dz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Breast Cancer Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.