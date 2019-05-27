Limpiemos Nuestra Guatemala is Recognized for Its Contribution to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations Development Programme and the Connected Cities Foundation promote initiatives that seek to build a better future

MEXICO CITY, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, founded by Ricardo Salinas, announced today that Limpiemos Nuestra Guatemala —a Grupo Salinas Fundación Azteca program that works to raise awareness about the problem of garbage and its solutions— was recognized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Connected Cities Foundation for its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



UNDP and the Connected Cities Foundation have created the ODS (“Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible”) TV initiative, which will grant the equivalent of US$2 million in mass media advertising and digital content creation to 10 programs —including Limpiemos Nuestra Guatemala— that promote achieving the SDGs, as championed by the United Nations.

The goal is to provide broad coverage for the dissemination of these programs so that they reach large sectors of Guatemalan society and encourage communities to adopt actions that help build a better, more sustainable future.

The SDGs are a global call to implement measures that end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that people enjoy peace and prosperity. They are divided into 17 objectives that involve collaborative cross-sectoral partnerships and practical solutions to sustainably improve the living conditions of society.

Limpiemos Nuestra Guatemala is the largest environmental clean-up movement in the country, and brings together companies, government, civil society and citizen volunteers to work as a team to clean our natural spaces, promote recycling, and raise awareness about the harmful effects of garbage on public health and the environment. During its ninth edition this April 2019 —and thanks to the participation of 602,190 volunteers registered into 3,968 brigades nationwide— Limpiemos Nuestra Guatemala collected 4,700 tons of garbage.

With Limpiemos Nuestra Guatemala, Grupo Salinas reaffirms its strong commitment to initiatives that support the creation of economic, social, and environmental value, and promote higher levels of wellbeing and progress in society.

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve communities; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact of business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange and are part of its Sustainability Index. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies share a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

