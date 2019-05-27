dynaCERT Appoints Steven Christou as Global Product Support Manager

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Steven Christou as Global Product Support Manager to provide effective product support to both the Company’s clients and its dealers, internationally. Mr. Christou will be heading dynaCERT’s Field Service Technician programme and will act as Technical Training Instructor. Mr. Christou will be training both DYA staff and clients’ technicians on the installation of HydraGEN™ units, scheduling first-order installations and handling queries from customers.



Mr. Christou is certified as a diesel mechanic, has years of experience in the diesel trucking industry and holds some of the highest credentials and licences as a technical expert in numerous diesel applications including for CAT and Mercedes Benz. He is a highly regarded professor at Conestoga College where he delivers a topmost curriculum at the level of Ontario ministry standards.

Mr. Christou spent 5 years at Liebherr Canada as the Technical Training Manager and Technical Trainer and developed and implemented a technical training program for staff members across Canada. He also provided technical assistance to customers and internal technicians and performed customer training.

Mr. Christou also has a track record as Diesel Engine Technician, Field Service Technician and Technical Training Instructor for Toromont Caterpillar where he was responsible for diagnosis and repair of diesel on highway truck engines, diagnosis of marine and generator engines in the field, engine overhaul, and later moved into a technical training role, providing technical training to technicians on electrical diagnosis and repair.

Mr. Steven Christou, dynaCERT’s new Global Product Support Manager stated, “This opportunity to apply my decades of technical experience and training expertise to support dynaCERT’s clients and the HydraGEN™ Technology is irresistible. I look forward to my new vocation with the Company to foster the application of a revolutionary set of products that will save fuel and pollution around the world.”

Robert Maier, Director and COO of dynaCERT said, “With our global footprint, building the team of experts, such as Steven Christou, professionals that will advance the HydraGEN™ Technology and create in depth market penetration, is crucial. As part of our strategy of hiring and co-opting the best experts possible, I am extremely pleased to welcome Steven to supplement dynaCERT’s growing demand for quality and reliable customer service.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

