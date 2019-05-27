Magnet Wire (Copper, Aluminum) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnet Wire Market by Type, Shape, Application, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.1%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024, to reach a market size of USD 36,817.8 million by 2024.

Some of the drivers identified for the magnet wire market are growing market for electric vehicles and increase in demand from the power sector. The shift towards compact motors is affecting the magnet wire market. The demand for compact-sized motors entails the use of a coil which consumes less space. This reduces the consumption of magnet wire in a motor, which restricts the growth of the magnet wires market. The high demand from the APAC region is one of the major opportunities for the players in the market.



The magnet wire market is highly competitive owing to the presence of a large number of local and established players in the market. The market is fragmented and there is low product differentiation, which further increases the competitiveness in the market.



The magnet wire market is witnessing significant growth because of growing demand from various end-use industries such as electronics & electrical, transportation, industrial, and infrastructure.

The magnet wire market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India is driving the demand in the APAC region. There is increasing demand for magnet wire from transportation and electrical & electronics industries in the region. China is the largest consumer of magnet wires and is expected to maintain its position in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Market of Electric Vehicles

5.1.1.2 High Demand From the Power Sector

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Shift Towards Compact Motors

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Demand From the APAC Region

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Cracking and Bulging of Insulation

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Magnet Wire Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Copper

6.2.1 Copper Segment Dominates Overall Magnet Wire Market

6.3 Aluminum

6.3.1 the Market for Aluminum Magnet Wire is Driven By Demand in Transformer Application



7 Magnet Wire Market, By Shape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Round Magnet Wire

7.2.1 Round Magnet Wire is the Most-Widely Used Magnet Wire

7.3 Rectangle Magnet Wire

7.3.1 High Demand in Transformers is Driving the Market for Rectangular Magnet Wire

7.4 Square Magnet Wire

7.4.1 Demand for Compact Coils is Responsible for the Growth of Square Magnet Wire



8 Magnet Wire Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Motor

8.2.1 Automotive Industry is Driving the Demand for Magnet Wire in Motor Application

8.3 Home Appliance

8.3.1 APAC is the Largest Magnet Wire Market in Home Appliance Application

8.4 Transformer

8.4.1 Growth of Power Sector is Driving the Consumption of Magnet Wire in Transformers

8.5 Others



9 Magnet Wire Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electrical & Electronics

9.2.1 Electrical & Electronics is the Major End-Use Industry of Magnet Wire

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Increasing Demand From Transformers Will Drive the Market in the Industrial Sector

9.4 Transportation

9.4.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicle is Driving the Consumption of Magnet Wire in the Transportation Industry

9.5 Infrastructure

9.5.1 APAC is the Biggest Consumer of Magnet Wire in the Infrastructure Industry

9.6 Others



10 Magnet Wire Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Visionary Leaders

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.3.1 Product Offering

11.3.2 Business Strategy

11.4 Market Ranking

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 New Product Launches

11.5.2 Expansions & Investments

11.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 LS Cable & System Ltd.

12.2 REA Magnet Wire

12.3 Irce S.P.A.

12.4 Elektrisola

12.5 Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd.

12.6 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

12.7 Samdong Co., Ltd.

12.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

12.9 Fujikura Ltd.

12.10 LWW Group

12.11 Other Key Players

12.11.1 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

12.11.2 Magnekon

12.11.3 Von Roll Holding AG

12.11.4 Condumex Inc.

12.11.5 Precision Wires India Limited

12.11.6 Roshow Technology Co., Ltd.

12.11.7 Ederfil-Becker

12.11.8 Schwering & Hasse Elektrodraht Gmbh

12.11.9 Aislantes, Conductores Esmaltados Y Barnices S.A

12.11.10 Zml Industries S.P.A.



