Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

/EIN News/ -- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:



MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)* 20/05/2019 12,165 127.2382 1,547,852.70 5,907 141.5490 836,129.94 748,750.73 18,072 127.0808 2,296,603.44 21/05/2019 3,056 127.7458 390,391.16 4,600 143.7353 661,182.38 592,404.25 7,656 128.3693 982,795.41 22/05/2019 5,810 128.3049 745,451.47 8,300 142.9241 1,186,270.03 1,061,919.28 14,110 128.0915 1,807,370.75 23/05/2019 10,841 126.8559 1,375,244.81 14,613 142.0169 2,075,292.96 1,863,087.31 25,454 127.2229 3,238,332.13 24/05/2019 6,500 127.6527 829,742.55 17,200 144.1203 2,478,869.16 2,215,848.00 23,700 128.5059 3,045,590.55



Total







38,372 127.4023 4,888,682.69 50,620 142.9819 7,237,744.47 6,482,009.58 88,992 127.7721 11,370,692.28

Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 24 May 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 77,818,399.03 for No. 707,603 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 7,237,744.47 (Euro 6,482,009.58*) for No. 50,620 common shares purchased on the NYSE resulting in total No. 6,507,805 common shares held in treasury as of 24 May 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.53% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

