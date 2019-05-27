Graph Blockchain Provide Corporate Strategy Update

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graph Blockchain Inc. (the "Company" of “Graph”) is please to announce that it has hired Esports Capital Corp. (“ECC”) to assist the Company in identifying and securing top tier esports and gaming opportunities.



/EIN News/ -- Esports Capital Corp. (“ECC”) is a Canadian-based global consulting and advisory corporation comprised of industry-leading professionals from the mobile gaming, publishing, data analytics, tournament operations, live event, advocacy, and sponsorship sectors of the esports industry. Founded by Alex Igelman, Adam Morrison, Michael Breslin, and Josh Faber, ECC has repeatedly demonstrated success in executing every aspect of the business of esports from company and product development, marketing and launch, to broadcast studio/arena ideation, build out and program execution.

ECC’s principals have previously worked for or consulted to industry leading companies including Electronic Arts (EA), Microsoft, Twitch, Amazon, Razer, GVC, Wynn Resorts, PokerStars, PartyGaming, as well as several large and midsized esports organizations, casinos and other supporting technology organizations.

Alex Igelman, Founder and Managing Director of ECC commented: “Our entire team, embraces the opportunity to play a key role in stewarding Graph Blockchain into the ever growing and exciting industry of esports and gaming.”

Jeff Stevens, CEO of Graph commented: “We are thrilled to be working with Alex and his team. On April 8, 2019 we announced the company’s intentions to enter the esports and gaming industry. I strongly believe that working with the gaming veterans at ECC will ensure we identify the best acquisition targets for our shareholders.”

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions and is a pure play in the graph database technology space. Graph leverages its proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization. The Company has secured multiple prototype development contracts with multi-national conglomerates and sells across client subsidiaries as a full enterprise product.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens – CEO

Email: jstevens@graphblockchain.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.



