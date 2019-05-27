Automotive Logistics Market - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Logistics Market by Activity (Warehouse, Transport), Logistics Service (Inbound, Outbound, Reverse, Aftermarket), Mode of transport (Roadways, Railways, Maritime, Airways), Distribution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive logistics market is estimated to be USD 284.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 472.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.55%. Growing vehicle production, which increases the demand for raw materials and components, is the key factor driving the growth of the market.



Automotive logistics is defined as the storage and transportation of automotive components, accessories, spare parts, and finished vehicles. Asia Oceania has emerged as a hub for automotive production in recent years because of changing consumer preferences, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages for OEMs.



The increase in automobile production is the key growth driver for the automotive logistics market. With the increase in the production and sales of different vehicle types, the demand for automotive logistics services has increased. Logistics services help to meet the end to end demand for components and systems by the OEMs from tier 1 and tier 2 manufacturers. Several OEMs import automotive components from various countries to meet the production requirement. Increased import has increased the demand for logistics services to meet the just in time or just in sequence production cycle strategies. Also, logistics services help to maintain a constant flow of finished vehicles and aftermarket components across the dealer network.



High initial investment and operational expenses such as labor cost and process automation cost can hinder the growth of the automotive logistics market. The increase in labor cost is one of the major concerns for developed economies. This can restrict the growth of the automotive logistics market. Shortage of skilled drivers is another key challenge for logistics service providers. Logistics service providers such as DHL plan to deploy autonomous trucks to counter the problem of the driver shortage. Autonomous trucks would help increase efficiency and reduce operating costs for logistics companies.



The study segments the automotive logistics market and forecasts the market size based on activity (warehouse, transportation), logistics service (inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics, and aftermarket logistics), distribution (domestic, international), mode of transport (roadways, railways, maritime, airways), and region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW).



The automotive logistics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as DHL (Germany), XPO (US), SNCF (France), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), and DSV (Denmark).



