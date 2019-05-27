Cell Harvesting Market, 2023
The scope of the report encompasses the major types of cell harvesting that have been used and the cell harvesting technologies that are being developed by industry, government agencies and nonprofits. It analyzes current market status, examines drivers on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years.
The report provides a summary of the market, including a market snapshot and profiles of key players in the cell harvesting market. It provides an exhaustive segmentation analysis of the market with in-depth information about each segment. The overview section of the report provides a description of market trends and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints and opportunities. It provides information about market developments and future trends that can be useful for organizations, including wholesalers and exporters.
It provides market positionings of key players using yardsticks of revenue, product portfolio, and recent activities. It further includes strategies adopted by emerging market players with strategic recommendations for new market entrants. Readers will also find historical and current market sizes and a discussion of the market's future potential. The report will help market players and new entrants make informed decisions about the production and exports of goods and services.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for cell harvesting by type of harvesting, procedure, end user, component/equipment and region
- A brief study and intact information about the market development, and future trends that can be useful for the organizations involved in
- Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current technology, and the economic factors that will shape the future marketplace
- Key patents analysis and new product developments in cell harvesting market
- Detailed profiles of major companies of the industry, including Becton, Dickinson and Co., Corning, Inc., Fluidigm Corp., General Electric Co., Perkinelmer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Key Market Trends
- Increased Healthcare Spending to Promote the Growth of the Market
- Manual Cell Harvesting Will Continue to Account for a Significant Share of the Market
- North America Will Continue to Account for a Significant Share of the Market
- Emphasis on Innovations in 3D Cell Culture Technology
- Key Recommendations
- Shifting Focus toward Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Increased Number of Partnerships and Collaborations Driving Market Growth
- Emphasis on Emerging Economies
- Bone Marrow is the Major Source of Stem Cells Used in Harvesting Procedures
- Regulations
- Cell Culture Market Overview
- Factors Driving Market Growth
- Factors Restraining Market Growth
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Harvesting
- Automated Cell Harvesting
- Manual Cell Harvesting
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Research Institutes
- Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Hospitals and Clinics
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Bone Marrow
- Adipose Tissue
- Peripheral Blood
- Umbilical Cord
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Component/Equipment
- Assays and Kits
- Reagents and Consumables
- Cell Collection and Separation Equipment
- Storage and Transportation
- Refrigerators
- Freezers
- Cryogenic Storage
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Chapter 9 New Developments and Patent Review
- New Developments
- ADS Biotec launched Hanabi P-1000 In Situ Harvester
- Avita Medical
- Corning
- Vertex/CRISPR Therapeutics
- General Electric Co.
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Stem Cell Therapies in Clinical Trials and Pipelines
- Emerging Economies
- Key Supplier and Manufacturer Positioning and Strategies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- General Electric Co.
- Corning, Inc.
- Terumo Corp.
- Recent Activities in the Cell Harvesting Market
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Geographic Expansion
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 3D BIOTEK LLC
- Acelity Lp, Inc.
- ADS Biotec, Inc.
- American Cryostem Corp.
- Angle Plc
- Argos Technologies, Inc.
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Avita Medical Ltd.
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biotium, Inc.
- Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.
- Connectorate Ag
- Corning, Inc.
- Cox Scientific Ltd.
- Creative Biolabs, Inc.
- Crispr Therapeutics Ag
- Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
- Ctibiotech
- Emcyte Corp.
- Fluidigm Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Insphero Ag
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.
- Matricel Gmbh
- Medtronic Plc
- Merck KGaA
- Microtissues, Inc.
- Millennium Medical Technologies, Inc.
- Noviocell Bv
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Promocell Gmbh
- Ranfac Corp.
- Regenmed Systems, Inc.
- Royal Biologics Llc
- Sartorius Ag
- Scinomix, Inc.
- Stemcell Technologies, Inc.
- Synthecon, Inc.
- Terumo Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Thomas Scientific Llc
- Thomson Instrument Co.
- Tomtec, Inc.
- Trevigen, Inc.
- Vertex/CRISPR Therapeutics
- Vita 34 Ag
