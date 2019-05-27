Partial renewal of EFSA's Management Board - call for applications

The European Commission has launched a call for expressions of interest to fill seven of the 14 positions on EFSA's Management Board. Appointments will be for two-year terms from 1 June 2020 to 30 June 2022.

Once all applications have been submitted and the selection procedure completed, the Commission will draw up a list of candidates to send to the Council, which will appoint the new members in consultation with the European Parliament.

The duration of the term of office will be subject to amendments when the European Parliament and the Council formally adopt the new regulation on transparency and sustainability of EU risk assessment in the food chain amending Regulation (EC) No 178/2002 and eight other Union acts (“Transparency regulation”) later this year.

The deadline for submission of applications is 19 July 2019.