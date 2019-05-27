Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Manages Sales Operations for Villamar at Toscana Isles

LAKE WORTH, FL, USA, May 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate has assumed the lead on the marketing and sales of Villamar at Toscana Isles, developed by Akel Homes. The gated, contemporary master planned community offers a multitude of amenities in Palm Beach County. The community is exclusively listed by “The MN Team,” an affiliated sales associate team consisting of Nanette Plescia, Melanie Tilchen, Lucia Garman and Seth Wilson, all out of the Coral Springs office. The team has over 40 years of combined new homes sales and management experience.Depending on the exact square-footage of the home, the price of each home varies from $423,990 to over $600,000. The residences are designed with open floor plans, spacious chef-inspired kitchens and expansive living areas. Villamar at Toscana Isles offers a list of amenities included with its HOA fees, such as access to the 3,600 sq. ft. clubhouse featuring a leading-edge fitness center, entertaining kitchen and lounge areas, a resort-style pool, multipurpose sports court, tennis court and children’s playground.QUOTE:“Villamar at Toscana Isles offers an incredible opportunity to purchase your dream home with a host of amenities at your fingertips. It’s the perfect area to build memories with family and friends!”--Nanette Plescia“Every home in Villamar at Toscana Isles is complimented by beautiful, scenic landscaping, world-class comfort and stunning views, all crafted by Akel Homes. You have to see it to believe it!”--Melanie TilchenFor details about the listings, contact Nanette Plescia at nanette.plescia@floridamoves.com or Melanie Tilchen at melanie.tilchen@floridamoves.com.About Coldwell Banker Residential Real EstateColdwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a leading full-service residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 72 offices and approximately 5,500 affiliated agents serving Central Florida, Flagler, Brevard, Palm Beach, Southeast and Southwest Florida, Tampa Bay and the Panhandle. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company in sales volume. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.###



