India MEG Market Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The demand for MEG in India stood at 2,506 thousand tonnes in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during 2019-2030 to reach 5,025 thousand tonnes by 2030.



MEG is widely used in the manufacturing of plastics and as coolants and heat transfer agents in the automotive industry. Growth in the plastics and textile industries coupled with increasing use of resins, solvent couplers, coolants and heat transfer agents in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, electronics, apparel, home textiles, carpets and industrial fiber products are anticipated to spur the demand for MEG during the forecast period of 2019-2030.



Additionally, introduction of green MEG, a new concept, is likely to have a positive impact on the demand for MEG in the country in coming years.



Some of the major players operating in the country's MEG market are Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, India Glycols Limited, Equate Petrochemical Company K.S.C.C., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India MEG Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Technology

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India MEG Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India MEG Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By End Use

4.2. By Sales Channel

4.3. By Region

4.4. By Company



5. Pricing

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Reliance Industries Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

India Glycols Limited

Equate Petrochemical Company K.S.C.C.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

