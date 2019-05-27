India Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market to 2030 Featuring Reliance Industries, Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea, JBF Industries, & Indorama Ventures Public Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India PET Resin Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) resin in India stood at 812 thousand tonnes in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.81% during 2019-2030 to reach 2,749 thousand tonnes by 2030.



Owing to the growing market for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, the demand for PET resin is increasing for the manufacturing of bottles, caps, etc., for non-alcoholic beverages such as carbonated drinks, juices, bottled water, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and sports drinks.



Moreover, growing use of both virgin as well as recycled PET containers in food packaging applications is boosting the demand for PET resin in other industries, thus driving the country's PET resin market during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the country's PET resin market are Reliance Industries Limited, Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Limited, JBF Industries Limited, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, etc.



Companies Mentioned



Reliance Industries Limited

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Limited

JBF Industries Limited

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

