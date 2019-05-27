Global Automotive Blockchain Industry Report 2019 Featuring CarVertical, Volkswagen, WISeCoin, & ZF

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in the Automotive Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blockchain technology has been making progress in the automotive sector with significant impact expected over the coming years. There is a wider scope for cryptocurrencies to replace conventional methods of payments in the ride-hailing market. Virtual currency can also help startups and established businesses to raise capital. Blockchain technology can provide an easy way of making payments for charging/fuelling cars, using in-vehicle infotainment services, making toll payments etc. Making transactions through blockchain is just one aspect where the technology is paving its way, with further potential for the technology to be adopted for other applications in the industry.



Besides transactions, the blockchain technology can keep a transparent and secure record from designing to selling a car. A vehicle can also grant temporary access to registered users where log data about the vehicles usage can be registered through blockchain without tempering. Moreover, the technology can also be highly beneficial for the used cars market by providing a complete history of vehicles.



There are also developments of blockchain technology for various other applications. For instance, WISeCoin, ZF, Volkswagen started initiatives for using blockchain for transactions and award based systems where tokens can be exchanged. On the other hand, CarVertical is using the technology for keeping a record of car history, while Volkswagen is also using the technology for tamper-proof odometer. The author understands that the blockchain technology is in its nascent stage with the passage of time there will be more opportunities to adopt the technology and gain benefits.



This content-rich report covers the following key aspects:

How will blockchain technology reshape the automotive sector?

How are some key companies applying the blockchain in the automotive market?

What will be the main threats and opportunities for the blockchain in the automotive sector?

What will be the major drivers behind the fast growth of blockchain in the automotive industry?

The current and future demand dynamics of blockchain technology in various regions

Automotive blockchain technology and key developments

Detailed discussions on market strategies and competitive landscapes

SWOT analysis of automotive blockchain

Key trend and developments assessments

Who should buy this report?

Automotive producers

Automotive suppliers

Blockchain technology companies

Government bodies

Suppliers of equipment and machinery

Industry consultants, researchers and analysts

Why our analyses are robust and authoritative?

We are completely independent and represent our views.

We constantly consult various market participants and incorporate their views in our analysis.

Unlike other consulting and research companies, our forecasts are not depending on historical trends or mere conjectures. We put a lot of thoughts and knowledge into our forecasts which rest on cornerstones of downstream industries.

Our in-depth understanding of energy, automotive, packaging and construction industries makes our analysis robust and differentiates us from others.

We employ both quantitative and qualitative methods to derive robust analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary

1.1 Key findings



2. Introduction

2.1 Blockchain system

2.2 Blockchain in the automotive sector



3. Applications

3.1 Mobility solutions

3.2 Manufacturing

3.3 Car sales, tracking and leasing

3.4 Auto insurance

3.5 Supply chain

3.6 Infotainment and IoT



4. Competitive analysis

4.1 Key auto manufacturing companies and blockchain technology



5. SWOT analysis

5.1 Strengths

5.2 Weaknesses

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Threats



6. Growth assessment - drivers and restraints

6.1 Drivers

6.2 Restraints



7. Conclusions and recommendations

7.1 Conclusion

7.2 Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



CarVertical

Volkswagen

WISeCoin

ZF

