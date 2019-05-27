Global Nanocoatings Market $13.09 Billion by 2022 at 21.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Growing healthcare, construction, and automotive market and rise in awareness regarding infection as well as hospital-acquired infections are expected to propel the growth of the global nanocoatings market. The self-cleaning segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to continue its trend throughout the market period. On the other hand, the electronics segment held the largest share in 2017.

Portland, OR, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “ Nanocoatings Market by Type (Anti-fingerprint, Antimicrobial, Easy-to-Clean & Anti-Fouling, Self-Cleaning {Bionic & Photocatalytic}, Anti-Icing & Deicing, Anticorrosion, Conductive, UV, Abrasion, & Wear Resistant) and Application (Electronics, Energy, Food & Packaging, Construction, Marine Industry, Military & Defense, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2023”. According to the report, global nanocoatings market accounted for $5.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.09 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2064



Performance benefits and commercial activities and rise in awareness regarding infection as well as hospital-acquired infections (HAI) have boosted the growth of the global nanocoatings market. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials and hazards to health & environment hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing healthcare, automotive, and construction markets and display screen of electronics requiring functional coating are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global nanocoatings market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into anti-fingerprint, antimicrobial, easy-to-clean & anti-fouling, self-cleaning (bionic & photocatalytic), anti-icing & deicing, anticorrosion, conductive, UV, abrasion, & wear resistant. The self-cleaning (bionic and photocatalytic) segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the total market. However, the anti-corrosion segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into electronics, energy, food & packaging, construction, marine industry, military & defense, automotive, aerospace, healthcare. The electronics segment dominated the market in 2017 in terms of revenue, contributing nearly one-fifth of the market. However, the automotive segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

The global nanocoatings market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 23.3% through 2023.

Do Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2064



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Nanogate AG, Buhler AG, Bio-Gate AG, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Surfix BV, Admat Innovations, EIKOS Inc., Nanomech Inc., Duraseal Coatings Company LLC, and CIMA Nanotech.

/EIN News/ -- About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.