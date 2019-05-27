VCSEL Technology Impact and Opportunity Assessment Report, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VCSEL Technology: Impact and Opportunity Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Apple Inc's integration of VCSELs into smartphones for 3D sensing applications has triggered R&D activities and demand for the technology amongst its competitors. The technology showcases high adoption potential across various industries such as consumer electronics and automotive in the long term. VCSELs hold potential to disrupt existing illumination technologies such as infrared LEDs and light-emitting lasers in the medium term. The technology and innovation report highlights some of the key opportunities for the stakeholders of VCSELs in the medium term.



The report highlights key application areas for VCSELs. Some of the key questions addressed in the report are highlighted below.

In what areas are VCSELs better than existing competing technologies?

What are the key drivers and challenges of VCSELs?

How does the patent landscape of VCSELs look like?

What are the key existing and emerging application areas for VCSELs?

Which are key funding trends observed?

How sustainable is the VCSEL technology?

What are the growth opportunities and key strategies observed by the stakeholders?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings

2. Overview of VCSELs

2.1 VCSEL Attributes Make it an Ideal Light Source for Datacom Applications

2.2 Criteria based Comparative Assessment of VCSEL with Competing Technologies

2.3 Technology Attributes Driving Advancements in VCSELs

3. Factors influencing development of VCSEL

3.1 VCSELs Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges Overviews

3.2 Extended Government Support to Drive Advancements for VCSELs in the Long Term

3.3 Limited Number of Suppliers are Capable to Mass-Produce VCSELs and Deliver Quality Products

4. Opportunity Strategy Evaluation of VCSELs

4.1 Application Diversity of VCSELs

4.2 Industry Prioritization Matrix for Structural Electronics - Technology Disruption Potential vs. Current Development Scenario

4.3 ICT, Manufacturing, and Consumer Electronics Offer High Adoption Potential for VCSELs in the Near Term

4.4 LiDARs and ToF Applications Offer High Adoption Potential for VCSELs in the Medium Term

4.5 In the Long Term MAN and Additive Manufacturing Offer High Adoption Potential for VCSELs

5. Patent Portfolio Analysis and Funding Trends

5.1 Patent Trend Analysis and R&D Portfolio Areas

5.2 VCSEL - Patent Landscape

5.3 OEMs Investing Aggressively to Establish New Production Lines in Order to Meet the Growing Market Demand

5.4 Stakeholders Actively Involved in Developing VCSEL Technology

6. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

6.1 MOCVD Reactor Developers Poised to Witness Multifold Growth in Business Due to Surge in Demand for VCSELs

6.2 Increasing Support from Government Bodies a Boost for VCSELs

6.3 Stakeholders Establishing Strategic Partnerships to Broaden their Technology Base and Expand their VCSEL Product Portfolio

6.4 Key Industry Participants in VCSEL

