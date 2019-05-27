Global Connected Fleet Telematics Market Outlook to 2025 - Upshot of Digitisation, Along with an Expanding Array of Value-added Integrations
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Fleet Telematics Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study aims to analyse the global connected fleet (commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle fleets, buses, and off-highway vehicle/heavy equipment) market for 2019. The objective of this research is to highlight the 2018 performance of the connected fleet ecosystem with respect to acquisitions, new product developments, OEM introductions and new technologies, and also to make imminent predictions for 2019.
Research Scope
To start with, this research offers a brief discussion on the global economic overview (predictions, growth index, fastest-growing economies and GDP growth for 2019). Key developments that are expected to drive the current and future of connected fleet ecosystem are discussed. These include factors such as the impact of notable regulations and mandates; OEMs' partnership details; Tier-1 suppliers' continuous run; and also key start-ups to watch out for in 2019 by application and region.
Research Highlights
The predominant focus is on market trends. Key trends covered in this study include predictive diagnostics, smart cities, cybersecurity, video-based safety, supply chain orchestration and insurance-based telematics. In addition, this research also analyses regional trends in services, solutions and technologies for specific segments, such as light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, passenger vehicle fleets, bus fleets, and off-highway vehicle fleets. Top connected fleet services and features are highlighted, along with a fleet pricing analysis.
Key Features
The connected fleet market is further analysed by segment and region. This study covers the role of OEMs in each vehicle segment. Market measurements are analysed for 2018, 2019 and 2025, including a snapshot of the global telematics installed base, telematics penetration by segment and year-on-year growth rates by region. Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape and future focus are discussed for after-market vendors pertaining to 2018 and 2025.
The base year for this study is 2018, with a forecast period from 2019 to 2025.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the top trends that will drive the connected fleet telematics market in 2019? What impact will these trends have on the market?
- What are the key developments to watch out for in 2019? What are the companies to watch out for?
- What was the market size in 2018? How is it expected to grow in 2019? What will be the status by 2025?
- What is the impact of regulatory and macroeconomic trends on market growth?
- What are the opportunities available for connected fleet telematics vendors (aftermarket and OEMs) in 2019?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- 2018 Highlights
- Regional Connected Fleet Telematics Market Outlook - YoY Growth
- Global Connected Fleet Telematics Growth - Regional Snapshot
- Perceived Importance of Trends across Regions
- Identifying Key Industry Pain Points - How Telematics Can Help
- Key Global Telematics Vendors
- Key Findings - Top 5 Predictions for 2019
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
2. Global Economic Overview
- Top 2018 Global Economic Trends
- Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions
- Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies
- Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies
- World GDP Growth Snapshot
- World's 20 Fastest Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019
3. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Definitions - Types of Telematics Solutions
- Definitions - Types of Business Models
4. 2019 Connected Fleet Telematics Market - Key Developments
- Regional Outlook - Key Talking Points
- Notable Regulations and Mandates - A Snapshot
- OEM Solutions and Dedicated Providers - Synergy Developments
- Tier-1 Suppliers' Continued Run in the Connected Fleet Industry
- Connected Tyre Developments - Competitor Breakdown
- Ventures of Tier-I Suppliers in the Connected Fleet Ecosystem
- List of Select Start-ups - By Region
- 2019 List of Select Start-Ups - By Technology & Services
5. Trends Shaping the Global Connected FleetTelematics Market - 2019
- Trend 1 - Predictive Diagnostics to the Fore
- Case Study - Progress' Predictive Maintenance Technology
- Trend 2 - Telematics Paving the Way for Smart Cities
- Case Study - Smart City Integrations
- Trend 3 - Cybersecurity Market Opportunity and Outlook
- Case Study - Impact of Cyber Attacks on Truck Fleets
- Trend 4 - Video-based Safety Solutions and Analytics
- Case Study - Driving Analysis through Video Safety Solutions
- Trend 5 - Supply Chain Orchestration
- Case Study - End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility
- Trend 6 - Insurance-based Telematics
- Case Study - Octo Telematics' Insurance-based Telematics
6. Telematics Product and Pricing Analysis, 2019 - Connected Fleets
- Top Connected Fleet Services and Features - By Vehicle Segments
- Connected Fleets Pricing Analysis - by Vehicle Segments
- Products and Business Model Split - By Vehicle Segments
7. 2019 Connected Fleet Segment Outlook - Commercial Vehicles (LCV, M&HCV)
- Connected Trucks - Key Features
- Global Installed Base of Connected Trucks by Region - A Snapshot
- Regional LCV and M&HCV Telematics Penetration
- Global LCV OEMs' Connected Truck Solutions - A Snapshot
- Global M&HCV OEMs' Connected Truck Solutions - A Snapshot
8. 2019 Connected Fleet Outlook - Passenger Vehicle Fleets (PV Fleets)
- PV Fleet Telematics - Key Features
- NA & EU Installed Base of PV Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot
- Role of Fleet Leasing Companies in Telematics - A Snapshot
9. 2019 Connected Fleet Outlook - Bus Fleets (School, Transit and Coaches)
- Connected Bus Fleets - Key Features
- NA & EU Installed Base of Bus Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot
- Role of OEMs in Bus Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot
10. 2019 Connected Fleet Outlook - Off-Highway Vehicle Fleets (Construction and Mining Equipment)
- OHV Fleets Telematics - Key Features
- NA & EU Installed Base of OHV Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot
- Role of OEMs in OHV Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot
11. 2019 Connected Fleet Regional Outlook - NA and EU
- 2019 Regional Analysis - NA
- 2019 Vendor Analysis - NA
- 2019 Regional Analysis - Europe
- 2019 Vendor Analysis - Europe
12. 2019 Connected Fleet Telematics - Profiles of Companies Adopting Industry Best Practices
- Best Practices 1 - Irdeto
- Best Practices 2 - Verizon Connect
- Best Practices 3 - CONNVEX from Fleet Complete
- Best Practices 4 - GEOTAB, Organic and Dynamic Growth
- Best Practices 5 - TomTom Telematics' Collaborative Strategy
13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action - 2019
- Growth Opportunity - Technology and Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives
14. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook - 2019
- 2019 Outlook - Movers and Shakers in the Connected Commercial Vehicle Space, a Frost & Sullivan Perspective
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Bridgestone
- Caterpillar
- Daimler
- Daimler Trucks
- DynaFleet
- Fleet Complete
- Ford
- Geotab
- Hino
- Irdeto
- Isuzu
- John Deere
- Komatsu
- MAN
- Masternaut
- Microlise
- Omnitracs
- OnCommand
- Paccar
- Peoplenet
- PSA
- Renault
- RIO
- Scania
- Tata
- TomTom Telematics
- Trimble Navigation
- Verizon
- Volkswagen
- Volvo Trucks
