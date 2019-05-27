Global footwear and accessories brand Call It Spring goes fully vegan

Known and loved for its on-trend, affordable shoes and accessories, Call It Spring is now making vegan accessible

MONTREAL, QC, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call It Spring is excited to announce it’s gone fully vegan. Beginning with the 2019 Spring collection, the global brand’s entire collection of shoes, handbags, and other accessories will now, and always be free from animal materials and derivatives. As part of Call It Spring’s brand promise to ‘create a better tomorrow, together,’ moving to a fully vegan collection is a natural next step for the brand, providing options for customers who want to both look stylish and purchase with purpose.



Call It Spring, global footwear and accessories brand, goes fully vegan.





/EIN News/ -- “We’re extremely proud to offer the same on-trend and affordable options as always, but now with the added benefit of our shoes, accessories, and handbags being completely animal-free,” said, Alyssa Whited, Global Marketing Director of Call It Spring. “This is more than a single collection or product offering. It is a key step in Call It Spring’s brand promise to create a better tomorrow, together. We wanted to make it easier for our customers to shop for affordable, animal-friendly options, and to feel good about their choices, without compromising on style. For this reason, we have gone fully vegan without increasing our prices. While we are happy with this most recent step within our journey towards a better future, we also recognize that we still have work to do and are working on exciting sustainability initiatives to come later this year.”

While the majority of Call It Spring products were already 90 per cent vegan, changing the remaining 10 percent of materials and sourcing for a global fashion brand required considerable planning. Speaking about the transition to vegan, Monia Atijas, Vice President of Product and Brand at Call It Spring explained “This has been a journey for Call It Spring. The first step, deciding to make vegan fashion more accessible for our customers, was an obvious one. We then had to conduct a thorough assessment of all products, identify what materials and components needed to be replaced, develop a vegan policy that outlined what materials were no longer permitted, and devise steps to ensure all products would be entirely free from animal materials or derivatives. Our partners and suppliers have been with us throughout this journey and we’re proud to say that now, all Call It Spring shoes, bags and accessories are now entirely free from animal skins, feathers, fur, hair, wool fibres, shells, real silk, and animal-based adhesives or components.”

Customers can now shop for the PETA-Approved Vegan products online and at over 400 stores globally and can identify vegan options by looking for the “V” on the boxes, soles of the shoes, and on product pages online. In order to responsibly move previous, non-vegan inventory, the brand is currently doing some spring cleaning, selling off past-season, non-vegan products at great prices.

As part of the brand’s journey and its recognition that vegan fashion does not always equal sustainable fashion, Call It Spring is also working to improve its sustainability. All Call It Spring packaging is FSC-certified, and as a brand under the ALDO Group, it is a proud member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, and part of the first fashion footwear and accessories company in the world to be certified climate neutral. Call It Spring is continually learning, growing, and innovating to create more environmentally friendly products and its product development teams are currently working on sourcing more sustainable materials for future collections. Stay tuned for their ‘sustainably vegan’ collection later this year.

# # #

Call It Spring Goes Vegan – click here for launch video.

Call It Spring’s vegan shoes and accessories are available to purchase at all Call It Spring locations in the US, Canada, internationally and online at callitspring.com .

About Call it Spring

Call It Spring is the fashion destination for items you want and need now. Always fresh and reflecting the latest trends, Call It Spring is a go-to brand for versatile footwear and accessories to complete any look. With a strong presence worldwide, Call It Spring has more than 500 points of sale across Canada, USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Call It Spring is an ALDO Group brand. Equipped with the values of love, respect, and integrity, the ALDO Group is as unique as its people. The ALDO Group is a proud member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and uses the coalition’s Higg Index Tools to score environmental impacts in its supply chain. For more information about Call It Spring and the ALDO Group, visit www.callitspring.com and www.aldogroup.com .

About the ALDO Group

The ALDO Group is a world-leading creator and operator of desirable footwear and accessory brands. With 3,000 points of sale in over 100 countries around the world, the organization operates under two signature brands, Aldo and Call It Spring, and a multi-brand retail concept, GLOBO. The ALDO Group is also an industry-recognized wholesale distributor and third-party sourcing provider of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. In addition to its head office in Montreal, the ALDO Group has international offices in Europe and in Asia. Guided on a daily basis by its purpose A journey to create a world of love, confidence, and belonging, the ALDO Group is simply unique. For more information, visit www.aldogroup.com.

Attachment

Yulu Public Relations Heather Ritzer / Orna Daly 1 (604) 558-1656 callitspring@yulupr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.