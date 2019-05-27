Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market Report 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SAML authentication market size is expected to grow from USD 1,571.4 million in 2019 to USD 3,048.9 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2019 to 2024.



Such growth in the market can be primarily attributed to the increasing need for effective management of identities and compliance toward stringent regulations. Moreover, organizations these days are increasingly adopting such solutions to provide enhanced, consistent, and unified identity security to customers and employees and enhance operational efficiency.

User authentication forms a critical component of almost all applications' systems. This has led to the increased need and eventually emergence of different forms and protocols of authentication. SAML is an open source identity authentication standard that enables logging users into various applications based on their login sessions in another context.



SAML-based SSOs eradicates the need for users to type in credentials or to remember and renew passwords. SAML also removes the possibility of users using weak passwords, thus reducing the possibility of unauthorized access and possible data breach. SAML SSO securely transfers user's identity between the identity providers and service providers. As soon as a user logs into a SAML-enabled application, the service provider requests approval from the specific identity provider which then validates the user's credentials. It then returns the authorization for the user to the service provider, enabling the user to use the application.



SAML authentication-based SSOs offer a range of benefits, such as improved user experience, increased security, reduced costs, and provides a standard format that enables seamless interoperability between systems, independent of implementation.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market

4.2 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2019

4.3 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, By Component, 2019 vs 2024

4.4 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, By Service, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, By Deployment Mode, 2019

4.6 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, By Organization Size, 2019

4.7 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, By Vertical, 2019 vs 2024

4.8 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, By Region, 2019 vs 2024

4.9 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Organizations' Need to Effectively Manage Large Volumes of Identities

5.2.1.2 Organizations' Need to Provide Enhanced, Consistent, and Unified Identity Security to Customers and Employees and Enhance the Operational Efficiency

5.2.1.3 Effective Management of Stringent Regulatory Compliances

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Identity Standardization

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Organizations' Need for Remote Access Due to IoT and BYOD Trends

5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Cloud-Based SAML Authentication Solution and Services Among Global Organizations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 A Single Point of Failure to Affect the Authentication Process

5.3 Regulatory Compliances

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.3 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.3.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.6 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.7 Federal Information Processing Standards



6 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Increasing Identity Frauds on Networks, Applications, Endpoints, Clouds, and Data of Organizations to Fuel the Demand for SAML Authentication Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1 Need to Provide Constant Consultation for the Implementation of SAML Authentication Solution to Increase the Adoption of Consulting Services

6.3.2 Training and Education

6.3.2.1 Need for Imparting Professional Training to Increase the Demand for Training and Education Services

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3.1 Continuous Support Toward Installation and Maintenance to Boost the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services



7 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Low Cost of Installation, Upgrade, and Maintenance to Increase the Adoption of Cloud-Based SAML Authentication Solution

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Need to Maintain Strict Confidentiality of Records in Government and Defense, and Banking Verticals to Fuel the Demand for On-Premises SAML Authentication Solution



8 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Increasing Identity-Based Attacks on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Contribute to the Greater Adoption of SAML Authentication Solution

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Hefty Financial Losses, Owing to the Rising Cyber-Attacks on Organizations' Infrastructure to Contribute to the Adoption of SAML Authentication Solution in Large Enterprises



9 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

9.2.1 Need for Enhanced Authentication Solution to Drive the Demand for SAML Authentication Solution in the BFSI Vertical

9.3 Government and Defense

9.3.1 Governments Mandate to Adopt Authentication Solution to Fuel the Demand for SAML Authentication Solution in the Government and Defense Sector

9.4 IT and Telecommunication

9.4.1 Organizations' Focus on Managing the Identity of Users to Increase the Adoption of SAML Authentication Solution in the IT and Telecommunication Vertical

9.5 Energy and Utilities

9.5.1 Need to Safeguard IT and Network Infrastructure From Threats to Boost the Demand for SAML Authentication Solution in the Energy and Utilities Vertical

9.6 Manufacturing

9.6.1 Need to Safeguard IT and Network Infrastructure From Threats to Boost the Demand for SAML Authentication Solution in the Energy and Utilities Vertical

9.7 Retail

9.7.1 Rising Identity Thefts to Compel Organizations to Embrace SAML Authentication Solution on A Large Scale in the Retail Vertical

9.8 Healthcare

9.8.1 Need to Comply with HIPAA and PCI DSS to Increase the Adoption of SAML Authentication Solution in Healthcare Vertical

9.9 Others



10 Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking

11.3 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Gemalto

12.3 Ping Identity

12.4 AWS

12.5 Microsoft

12.6 Oracle

12.7 miniOrange

12.8 ManageEngine

12.9 Onelogin

12.10 Okta

12.11 SSO Easy

12.12 SAASPASS

12.13 Auth0

12.14 PortalGuard

12.15 RCDevs SA

12.16 Ariel Software Solutions



