Global 3D Printing Materials Market 2019-2024: Focus on Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, & Construction Industries

The "3D Printing Materials Market by Type (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Construction), Form (Powder, Liquid, Filament), Technology, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D printing materials market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 25% between 2019 and 2024.



3D printing has been regarded as one of the major disruptive technologies of this century transitioning from prototyping to a potential production method across various industries. 3D printing, also referred to as additive manufacturing, is expected to have a positive impact on various end-use industries, such as aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods.



The market is segmented into four types, namely, plastics, materials, ceramics, and other materials based on the 3D printing material type. The plastics material accounts for a major share of the overall 3D printing materials market because of its widespread application in various industries on account of its durability.



Nowadays, a wide variety of materials, including plastics, metals, and ceramics (supplied in different forms, such as powder, filament, and liquid), are available for 3D printing activities. The use of custom-made materials for a specific application is also on the rise, wherein manufacturers develop a niche and superior materials by modifying their properties as per the requirements.



Some of the key players in the global 3D printing materials market are 3D Systems (US), Stratasys (US), Arkema SA (France), Materialise NV (Belgium), Evonik Industries (Germany), and General Electric (US). The key strategies adopted by the key players for enhancing their business revenue are expansions, new product development, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the 3D Printing Materials Market

4.2 3D Printing Materials Market, By Type

4.3 3D Printing Materials Market, By Form

4.4 3D Printing Materials Market, By Technology

4.5 3D Printing Materials Market, By Application

4.6 3D Printing Materials Market, By End-Use Industry

4.7 3D Printing Materials Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Industries

5.1.1.2 Mass Customization

5.1.1.3 Government Initiatives to Support the Adoption of 3D Printing

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Material Costs

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Home Printing

5.1.3.2 Growing Demand From the Educational Sector

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 to Produce Low-Cost 3D Printing Materials

5.1.4.2 Reducing Lead Time

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.3 Trends in Aerospace Industry

6.4 Trends in Automotive Industry



7 3D Printing Materials Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plastic

7.2.1 Plastic Materials are the Most Widely Used Type of 3D Printing Materials

7.3 Metal

7.3.1 APAC is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in 3D Printing Metal Materials Segment

7.4 Ceramic

7.4.1 Increasing Demand From the Healthcare Industry is Driving the Growth of 3D Printing Ceramic Materials Segment

7.5 Others



8 3D Printing Materials Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Filament

8.2.1 Filament Form to Register the Fastest Growth in the 3D Printing Materials Market

8.3 Powder

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Metal Materials is Responsible for the Growth of Powder Form

8.4 Liquid

8.4.1 Growing Consumption of Liquid Plastics Materials is Driving the Market



9 3D Printing Materials Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 FDM

9.2.1 FDM is the Most Widely Used 3D Printing Technology

9.3 SLS

9.3.1 Growing Consumption of Plastic Materials is Boosting the Demand for SLS Technology

9.4 SLA

9.4.1 SLA Was the First 3D Printing Technology Invented

9.5 DMLS

9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Metal Materials is Responsible for the Growing Adoption of DMLS

9.6 Others



10 3D Printing Materials Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Prototyping

10.2.1 Prototyping has Major Share in the Application Segment

10.3 Manufacturing

10.3.1 Surging Demand From Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Industries is Driving the Demand in Manufacturing Application

10.4 Others



11 3D Printing Materials Market, By End-Use Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aerospace & Defense

11.2.1 North America is Expected to Drive the 3D Printing Materials Market in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

11.3 Healthcare

11.3.1 Healthcare is the Second-Largest Market in the 3D Printing Materials Market

11.4 Automotive

11.4.1 Automotive is the Fastest-Growing End-Use Industry in the 3D Printing Materials Market

11.5 Consumer Goods

11.5.1 High Demand From North America and Europe is Driving the Growth in the Consumer Goods Industry

11.6 Construction

11.6.1 North America is the Largest Market in the Construction Industry

11.7 Others



12 3D Printing Materials Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking

13.4 Market Ranking

13.5 Competitive Scenario



14 Company Profiles

14.1 3D Systems Corporation

14.2 Arkema S.A.

14.3 Royal Dsm N.V.

14.4 The Exone Company

14.5 Stratasys, Ltd.

14.6 General Electric

14.7 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

14.8 Materialise NV

14.9 Sandvik AB

14.10 Hgans AB

14.11 Evonik Industries AG

14.12 Other Key Players

14.12.1 Voxeljet AG

14.12.2 Markforged Inc.

14.12.3 SLM Solutions Group AG

14.12.4 Impossible Objects, Inc.

14.12.5 Lpw Technology Ltd.

14.12.6 Envisiontec, Inc.

14.12.7 Carbon

14.12.8 BASF New Business GmbH

14.12.9 ECO (ECO Industrial Co., Ltd)



