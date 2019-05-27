Global 3D Printing Materials Market 2019-2024: Focus on Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, & Construction Industries
The 3D printing materials market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 25% between 2019 and 2024.
3D printing has been regarded as one of the major disruptive technologies of this century transitioning from prototyping to a potential production method across various industries. 3D printing, also referred to as additive manufacturing, is expected to have a positive impact on various end-use industries, such as aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods.
The market is segmented into four types, namely, plastics, materials, ceramics, and other materials based on the 3D printing material type. The plastics material accounts for a major share of the overall 3D printing materials market because of its widespread application in various industries on account of its durability.
Nowadays, a wide variety of materials, including plastics, metals, and ceramics (supplied in different forms, such as powder, filament, and liquid), are available for 3D printing activities. The use of custom-made materials for a specific application is also on the rise, wherein manufacturers develop a niche and superior materials by modifying their properties as per the requirements.
Some of the key players in the global 3D printing materials market are 3D Systems (US), Stratasys (US), Arkema SA (France), Materialise NV (Belgium), Evonik Industries (Germany), and General Electric (US). The key strategies adopted by the key players for enhancing their business revenue are expansions, new product development, acquisitions, and partnerships.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the 3D Printing Materials Market
4.2 3D Printing Materials Market, By Type
4.3 3D Printing Materials Market, By Form
4.4 3D Printing Materials Market, By Technology
4.5 3D Printing Materials Market, By Application
4.6 3D Printing Materials Market, By End-Use Industry
4.7 3D Printing Materials Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Industries
5.1.1.2 Mass Customization
5.1.1.3 Government Initiatives to Support the Adoption of 3D Printing
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 High Material Costs
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Home Printing
5.1.3.2 Growing Demand From the Educational Sector
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 to Produce Low-Cost 3D Printing Materials
5.1.4.2 Reducing Lead Time
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
6.3 Trends in Aerospace Industry
6.4 Trends in Automotive Industry
7 3D Printing Materials Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plastic
7.2.1 Plastic Materials are the Most Widely Used Type of 3D Printing Materials
7.3 Metal
7.3.1 APAC is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in 3D Printing Metal Materials Segment
7.4 Ceramic
7.4.1 Increasing Demand From the Healthcare Industry is Driving the Growth of 3D Printing Ceramic Materials Segment
7.5 Others
8 3D Printing Materials Market, By Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Filament
8.2.1 Filament Form to Register the Fastest Growth in the 3D Printing Materials Market
8.3 Powder
8.3.1 Growing Demand for Metal Materials is Responsible for the Growth of Powder Form
8.4 Liquid
8.4.1 Growing Consumption of Liquid Plastics Materials is Driving the Market
9 3D Printing Materials Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 FDM
9.2.1 FDM is the Most Widely Used 3D Printing Technology
9.3 SLS
9.3.1 Growing Consumption of Plastic Materials is Boosting the Demand for SLS Technology
9.4 SLA
9.4.1 SLA Was the First 3D Printing Technology Invented
9.5 DMLS
9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Metal Materials is Responsible for the Growing Adoption of DMLS
9.6 Others
10 3D Printing Materials Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Prototyping
10.2.1 Prototyping has Major Share in the Application Segment
10.3 Manufacturing
10.3.1 Surging Demand From Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Industries is Driving the Demand in Manufacturing Application
10.4 Others
11 3D Printing Materials Market, By End-Use Industry
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aerospace & Defense
11.2.1 North America is Expected to Drive the 3D Printing Materials Market in the Aerospace & Defense Industry
11.3 Healthcare
11.3.1 Healthcare is the Second-Largest Market in the 3D Printing Materials Market
11.4 Automotive
11.4.1 Automotive is the Fastest-Growing End-Use Industry in the 3D Printing Materials Market
11.5 Consumer Goods
11.5.1 High Demand From North America and Europe is Driving the Growth in the Consumer Goods Industry
11.6 Construction
11.6.1 North America is the Largest Market in the Construction Industry
11.7 Others
12 3D Printing Materials Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.3 Competitive Benchmarking
13.4 Market Ranking
13.5 Competitive Scenario
14 Company Profiles
14.1 3D Systems Corporation
14.2 Arkema S.A.
14.3 Royal Dsm N.V.
14.4 The Exone Company
14.5 Stratasys, Ltd.
14.6 General Electric
14.7 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
14.8 Materialise NV
14.9 Sandvik AB
14.10 Hgans AB
14.11 Evonik Industries AG
14.12 Other Key Players
14.12.1 Voxeljet AG
14.12.2 Markforged Inc.
14.12.3 SLM Solutions Group AG
14.12.4 Impossible Objects, Inc.
14.12.5 Lpw Technology Ltd.
14.12.6 Envisiontec, Inc.
14.12.7 Carbon
14.12.8 BASF New Business GmbH
14.12.9 ECO (ECO Industrial Co., Ltd)
