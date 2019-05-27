Questrade announces exclusive partnership with Passiv management tool

-- Intelligent software makes self-directed portfolio rebalancing easy to save investors time and money --

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is announcing an exclusive partnership with Passiv ( www.getpassiv.com ), an innovative portfolio management software company that has a tool designed to make it easy for self-directed investors to rebalance their portfolios, thereby saving time and money for retirement. Passiv is a web app that helps implement a passive investing strategy for long term savings goals such as retirement, buying a home or saving for a child’s education. Passiv works by automatically calculating trades needed based on the investor’s target portfolio and available cash, so the investor can rebalance their portfolio with one click.



Created for individuals who prefer to manage their own portfolio and are tired of losing money to high management fees, Passiv allows DIY customers to easily automate their portfolio management, receive cash deposit notifications, and calculate trades to follow a target portfolio. As an official Questrade partner, the tool is complimentary for Questrade customers. There is also an option to upgrade to the Elite package, to unlock more advanced investing options and save even more time by having Passiv execute the trades with one click.

“We’re excited to partner with Questrade because of their innovative culture and our shared value of helping Canadians,” explained Brendan Lee Young, CEO, Passiv. “We too are disillusioned with the status quo of investing -- paying high fees at traditional financial institutions with nothing to show for it. We’re in sync with lower fees, and Questrade also offers zero commissions on all ETF purchases, which is a great service to all who are investing for retirement.”

“Building wealth is not always simple but with a tool like Passiv, Questrade can make it much easier,” added Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “The partnership with Passiv builds on our commitment to provide unique, innovative and cost-efficient online services to our customers, so Canadians can achieve their financial goals faster and ultimately, keep more of their money.”

To learn more, investors may visit www.getpassiv.com to take advantage of the tool by linking to their existing Questrade account.

About Passiv

Passiv is a start-up fintech software company headquartered in New Brunswick, Canada, specializing in building wealth management tools for self-directed investors. Passiv is an official Questrade partner and as such, is available to all of its Canadian customers.

About Questrade, Inc.

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees, and providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in fintech, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 20 years of challenging status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, more than $10 billion in assets under management, account protection of up to $10 million and more than 50,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities, foreign currency investment, and online wealth management. Questrade has again been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the eight year in a row, achieving Platinum status. For more information visit www.questrade.com, or follow on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade.

Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios. QWM is an Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

