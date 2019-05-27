Europe Cloud CRM Market Report 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cloud CRM Market by Vertical, Nonprofit, and Country - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe CRM Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 9.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 12.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.86%



The strict government compliance and the rise in digitalization are major factors expected to drive the growth of the Europe cloud CRM market.



Governments of several countries in Europe have implemented strict compliances for data privacy, many CRM solutions help companies adhere to the data privacy compliances.



Among nonprofit sub-verticals, the education sub-vertical to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.



Several education institutes in Europe run nonprofit business and CRM is one of the critical factors while running the nonprofit education business. Microsoft has donated USD 1 billion to deliver Microsoft Cloud Services for NPOs and researchers in universities worldwide. Various Microsoft Cloud Services would be provided to around 70,000 NPOs across the globe. CRM Online is one of these services, which would help NPOs manage correspondences with donors and beneficiaries.



Among nonprofit sub-verticals, the children and youth sub-vertical to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The children and youth sub-vertical are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several NPOs that are focused on the welfare of children and youth are expected to grow in the future. The youth population in various countries is more accustomed to the digital communication media as compared to the earlier generation, hence NPOs working in the area of children and youth are expected to go for the CRM software to manage customer relationships.



Among countries, Switzerland to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Switzerland is expected to hold the highest CAGR among all regions, due to the strict data privacy compliances in the country. In Switzerland, NPOs are mandated to evaluate and publish their activities in annual reports and conduct related research to serve the society effectively. The requirements of effective monitoring, and research and precise evaluation of activities can be achieved with the use of a cloud CRM solution. The adoption of CRM solutions would enable NPOs to collaborate effectively with donors and beneficiaries and better manage and maintain meaningful data and insights.



Research Coverage



The Europe cloud CRM market has been segmented based on by vertical (nonprofit and higher education), nonprofit (education, research and innovation, social affairs, children and youth, art and culture, and others), and country (UK, Germany, France, and Switzerland). A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and competitive landscape associated with the Europe cloud CRM market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Europe Cloud CRM Market

4.2 Market By Vertical, 2019-2024

4.3 Market By Nonprofit, 2019-2024

4.4 Market By Higher Education, 2019-2024

4.5 Market By Nonprofit Sub-Vertical, 2019-2024

4.6 Market Growth Across Countries, 2019



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Nonprofit

5.2 Pestle Analysis

5.3 Higher Education

5.4 Pestle Analysis



6 Europe Cloud CRM Market: Vendor and Partner Ecosystem

6.1 CRM Vendors

6.2 System Integrators

6.3 CRM-Based App Developers



7 Europe Cloud CRM Market, Nonprofit By Sub-Verticals

7.1 Nonprofit: By Sub-Vertical

7.2 Education

7.3 Research and Innovation

7.4 Social Affairs

7.5 Children and Youth

7.6 Art and Culture

7.7 Others



8 Europe Cloud CRM Market, Country Analysis

8.1 United Kingdom

8.2 Germany

8.3 France

8.4 Switzerland

8.5 Rest of Europe



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Higher Education and Nonprofit Segments

9.1.1 Microsoft

9.1.2 Peoplesoft

9.1.3 Hubspot

9.1.4 SAP

9.1.5 ELCA

9.1.6 1CRM

9.1.7 Gmrit Solutions

9.1.8 Cirrus Shield

9.1.9 Zoho

9.2 Higher Education

9.2.1 Otrs

9.2.2 Cas Software AG

9.2.3 Hubspotcrm

9.2.4 Jenzabar

9.2.5 Ambit

9.2.6 Dotbase

9.2.7 Unit4

9.2.8 Academyfive

9.2.9 Hobsons CRM

9.2.10 Cosmoconsult

9.2.11 Best Practice It Solutions GmbH

9.2.12 Wisys

9.2.13 Saba Learning System

9.2.14 Infoclip

9.2.15 Academyfive

9.2.16 ALISTON Consulting

9.2.17 Coheris

9.2.18 Student Recruitment System

9.3 Nonprofit

9.3.1 Nexellgmbh

9.3.2 Cocomore

9.3.3 SugarCRM

9.3.4 Vtiger

9.3.5 Bexio

9.3.6 Curexus

9.3.7 Konica Minolta Business Solutions Germany

9.3.8 Wicecrm

9.3.9 Bpm'online

9.3.10 eWay CRM

9.3.11 TYPO3

9.3.12 Absyscyborg

9.3.13 Oracle

9.3.14 ALISTON Consulting



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kikao9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

