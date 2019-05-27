Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2019-2024 by Type, (Therapeutic), Diagnostic (PSG, Oximeter), & End Users (Sleep Laboratories, Hospitals, Home Care Settings)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type, (Therapeutic (CPAP, APAP, Masks, ASV, Oral Appliances, Mandibular Advancement Device)), Diagnostic (PSG, Oximeter), End User (Sleep Laboratories, Hospitals, Home Care Settings) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sleep apnea devices market is projected to reach USD 7.50 billion by 2024 from USD 4.51 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, growing awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea, growing usage of oral appliances, technological advancements in sleep apnea devices, considerable venture capital funding, and the increasing number of companies venturing into sleep apnea and oral appliances markets. On the other hand, the high cost of CPAP machines and complex referral pathways and long waiting periods are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Prominent players in the sleep apnea devices market are ResMed, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. (New Zealand). These companies have a diversified product portfolio, widespread geographical presence, and strong R&D in this field. These players accounted for a combined share of ~90% of the sleep apnea devices market in 2018.



Some of the other players operating in this market are SomnoMed Ltd. (Australia), Compumedics Limited (Australia), Lwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), Whole You, Inc. (US), BMC Medical Co., Ltd. (China), DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), Braebon Medical Corporation (Canada), Oventus Medical (Australia), and Panthera Dental (Canada).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sleep Apnea Devices: Market Overview

4.2 Sleep Apnea Devices: Market, By Type, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices Market, By Type, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Sleep Apnea Devices: Market Share, By End User (2019 vs 2024)

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Sleep Apnea Devices: Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness About the Ill Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

5.2.1.3 Growing Usage of Oral Appliances

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Devices

5.2.1.5 Considerable Venture Capital Funding

5.2.1.6 Increasing Number of Companies Venturing Into the Sleep Apnea and Oral Appliances Markets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of CPAP Machines

5.2.2.2 Complex Referral Pathways and Long Waiting Periods

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Home Healthcare

5.2.3.2 Increasing Focus on Telemedicine and Mhealth (Mobile Health)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Patient Compliance



6 Epidemiological Assessment of Sleep Apnea

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Epidemiological Assessment

6.3 Prescription Pattern Assessment

6.4 Adherence Assessment



7 Alternate Therapies for Sleep Apnea

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure

7.3 Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation

7.4 Oral Pressure Therapy

7.5 Positional Therapy



8 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Therapeutic Devices

8.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.1.1 PAP Devices Dominate the Therapeutic Devices Market

8.2.1.1.1 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.1.1.2 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.1.1.3 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.2 Facial Interfaces

8.2.2.1 Role of Facial Interfaces in Increasing CPAP Compliance is Expected to Drive Market Growth

8.2.2.1.1 Masks

8.2.2.1.1.1 Full-Face Masks

8.2.2.1.1.2 Nasal Pillow Masks

8.2.2.1.1.3 Nasal Masks

8.2.2.2 Cushions

8.2.3 Accessories

8.2.3.1 The Growth of the Accessories Segment is Tied to the Devices Market

8.2.4 Oral Appliances

8.2.4.1 Advantages of Oral Appliances, Such as Comfort and Small Size, Have Driven Their Use

8.2.4.1.1 Mandibular Advancement Devices

8.2.4.1.2 Tongue-Retaining Devices

8.2.5 Adaptive Servo-Ventilators

8.2.5.1 Studies Demonstrating the Significance of ASV in Improving Clinical Outcomes are Expected to Fuel Market Growth

8.2.6 Other Therapeutic Devices

8.3 Diagnostic Devices

8.3.1 Polysomnography Devices

8.3.1.1 PSG Tests are Considered the Gold Standard for the Diagnosis of Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

8.3.1.1.1 Ambulatory PSG Devices

8.3.1.1.2 Clinical PSG Devices

8.3.2 Home Sleep Testing Devices

8.3.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Home-Based Sleep Tests Expected to Fuel the Growth of Home Sleep Testing Devices

8.3.3 Oximeters

8.3.3.1 Oximeters Help in Preoperative Monitoring and are Commonly Used in Clinics

8.3.3.1.1 Fingertip Oximeters

8.3.3.1.2 Handheld Oximeters

8.3.3.1.3 Wrist-Worn Oximeters

8.3.3.1.4 Tabletop Oximeters

8.3.4 Actigraphy Systems

8.3.4.1 Increasing Focus on Assessing Actimeter Performance Will Contribute to Market Growth

8.3.5 Sleep Screening Devices

8.3.5.1 Rising Preference for Home-Based Testing is Driving the Use of Sleep Screening Devices



9 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

9.2.1 Increasing Number of Sleep Labs Globally to Drive the Growth of This End-User Segment

9.3 Home Care Settings/Individuals

9.3.1 Rise in Preference of Patients and Insurance Companies for Home-Based Sleep Tests is Expected to Fuel Market Growth



10 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Resmed

12.2 Koninklijke Philips

12.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

12.4 Somnomed

12.5 Oventus Medical

12.6 Compumedics

12.7 Lwenstein Medical

12.8 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

12.9 BMC Medical

12.10 Braebon Medical Corporation

12.11 Whole You

12.12 Panthera Dental



