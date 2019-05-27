Angola's War Navy commander announces reequipping and modernization

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 27 - The new commander of the Angola War Navy (MGA), João da Cunha Júnior, said he will diligently work towards the reequipping and modernization of this sector of the Armed Forces in the light of the existing projects and programme, which have been already partially undertaken. ,

The commander, who was recently sworn in and introduced to the staff on Friday, said the reequipping of infrastructures are his top priority, following the existing projects, with view to provide accommodation and dignity to this branch of the Army.

Angola War Navy was founded in 1976 by the first president of the country, António Agostinho Neto.

The MGA’s specific mission is to guarantee the safety of Angola’s water, in line with principles of the National Defense.

