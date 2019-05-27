Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Report 2019 - Focus on Power Generation, Mining, & Chemical Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Mining, Chemical) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market size was USD 10.56 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.95 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024.



This growth is attributed to stringent regulations concerning the emission and treatment of industrial wastes and depleting freshwater resources. However, the shifting demand of end-use industries toward the advanced and environment-friendly water treatment technologies is hampering the market growth. On the other hand, growing industrialization resulting from population explosion is expected to leverage new growth opportunities for industrial wastewater treatment chemicals manufacturers.



The key players in this market are Ecolab (US), Suez (France), Kemira OYJ (Finland), SNF Floerger (France), Solenis (US), Feralco Group (Sweden), IXOM (Australia), Hydrite Chemical Co. (US), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), and Aries Chemical (US). These players have adopted investment & expansion, merger & acquisition, and new product launch strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in May 2018, Solenis inaugurated a manufacturing plant for functional and process chemicals at Zhuhai, China.



This investment will strengthen its position in the APAC region and help to fulfill the growing demand in the region. Solenis will be able to provide a wide range of innovative products. In February 2019, Kurita acquired US Water (Minnesota), a water and environmental management solutions company. This acquisition will help the company provide more comprehensive solutions and tap the new markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations Concerning the Emission and Treatment of Industrial Wastes

5.2.1.2 Depleting Freshwater Resources

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shifting Demand Toward Alternative Water Treatment Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Specific Formulations

5.2.3.2 Growing Industrialization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Eco-Friendly Formulations and Copying of Patents

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coagulants

6.2.1 Turbidity Removing Property is Driving the Demand for Coagulants

6.2.2 Organic Coagulants

6.2.2.1 Polyamine

6.2.2.2 Polydadmac

6.2.3 Inorganic Coagulants

6.2.3.1 Aluminum Sulfate

6.2.3.2 Polyaluminum Chloride

6.2.3.3 Ferric Chloride

6.2.3.4 Others

6.3 Flocculants

6.3.1 Good Sediment Removal Property of Flocculants is Fueling the Market

6.3.1.1 Anionic Flocculants

6.3.1.2 Cationic Flocculants

6.3.1.3 Non-Ionic Flocculants

6.3.1.4 Amphoteric Flocculants

6.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

6.4.1 Corrosion Inhibitors Have Wide Use in Different End-Use Industries

6.4.1.1 Anodic Inhibitors

6.4.1.2 Cathodic Inhibitors

6.4.1.3 Mixed Inhibitors

6.4.1.4 Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors

6.5 Scale Inhibitors

6.5.1 The Ability to Hamper the Growth of Scales is Boosting the Scale Inhibitors Demand

6.5.1.1 Phosphonates

6.5.1.2 Carboxylates/Acrylic

6.5.1.3 Others

6.6 Biocides & Disinfectants

6.6.1 The Ability of Biocides & Disinfectants to Kill and Hinder the Growth of Microorganisms is Driving the Demand

6.6.1.1 Oxidizing

6.6.1.2 Non-Oxidizing

6.6.1.3 Disinfectants

6.7 Chelating Agents

6.7.1 Heavy Metal Removal and Scale Removal Properties of Chelating Agents are Expected to Boost This Segment of the Market

6.8 Anti-Foaming Agents

6.8.1 Foam Prevention Ability of Anti-Foaming Agents is Likely to Drive the Market

6.9 Ph Stabilizers

6.9.1 Potential to Maintain Ph Level in Wastewater is Propelling the Demand for Ph Stabilizers

6.10 Others



7 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Generation

7.2.1 Stringent Norms for Discharging Wastewater are Likely to Drive the Demand for Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

7.3 Oil & Gas

7.3.1 Water Scarcity, Along With Other Critical Factors, is Expected to Drive the Market in This Segment

7.4 Mining

7.4.1 The Necessity to Reduce Corrosion and Scale Formation is Driving the Demand for Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

7.5 Chemical

7.5.1 Rising Concerns Associated With Water Pollution are Fueling the Market Growth

7.6 Food & Beverage

7.6.1 The Requirement of Water Recycling is Expected to Boost the Demand for Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

7.7 Others



8 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.3 Ranking of Key Players

9.3.1 Ecolab

9.3.2 Suez

9.3.3 Kemira OYJ

9.3.4 SNF Floerger

9.3.5 Solenis

9.4 Competitive Scenario



10 Company Profiles



Accepta

Aries Chemical

Bauminas Quimica

Buckman Laboratories

Dorf Ketal

Ecolab

Feralco Group

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Holland Company Inc.

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Ixom

Kemira OYJ

Kronos Ecochem

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Lenntech

MCC Chemicals

SNF Floerger

Solenis

Suez

Thermax

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zs1u4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

