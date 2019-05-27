Global Vision Sensor Market Set to Reach $6.90 billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vision Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vision Sensor market accounted for $2.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.0%. Some of the factors influencing market growth are a rising electronics and electrical industry and growing advanced automation technology. However, high development and installation costs are hampering the growth of the market.



Vision sensors are the systems which consist of a display, interface, video camera, and computer processor to automate industrial processes. These sensors use images captured by a camera to determine the presence, orientation, and accuracy of parts. These sensors differ from image inspection systems in that the camera, light, and controller are contained in a single unit, which makes the unit's construction and operation simple. There are differences between these sensors and other general-purpose sensors.



Based on the application, the code reading segment is set to command significant growth during the forecast period due to a rising demand for visions sensors from the automotive industry. Code readers can be used to identify and track and trace products for production flow, logistics, and serialization.



By geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global market, due to a growing electronics industry along with robust growth in the manufacturing industry in emerging countries such as China and India across the region.



